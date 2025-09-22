Grundfos to Unveil Sewer Resilience Solutions and Champion Customer-Centric Innovation at WEFTEC 2025

Reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainability, meaningful impact, and improving global water access.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its ongoing commitment to securing water access for communities around the world, Grundfos , a global leader in advanced water solutions, will highlight its latest innovations, technologies and digital intelligence at this year's Water Environment Federation’s Technical Exhibition and Conference (WEFTEC) in Chicago on September 27 – October 1.Headlining its presence will be the launch of the SE/SL Range 48 and 52 pumps, recently approved under Build America, Buy America Act (BABA) regulations, and the Grundfos Connect Sewer Insight™ digital platform. These new solutions help utilities build storm-ready resilience and gain real-time control of sewer networks through predictive analytics that anticipate issues, extend infrastructure life and optimize operations.Throughout the conference, Grundfos will lead a series of activities across the show and the local community, underscoring the company’s commitment to sustainability, innovation and expanding safe water access.“We know water is more than a resource, it is the foundation of life. Water has the power to change the world, shaping the lives of people, businesses and entire ecosystems. But it is also a finite resource, facing ever increasing pressure from climate change, aging infrastructure and urbanization,” said Ask Moller-Nielsen, Head of Solutions and Marketing Water Utility at Grundfos.Grundfos has committed to reaching 300 million people with access to clean drinking water by 2030, an ambitious target underpinned by a company-wide commitment led by the Grundfos CEO Poul Due Jensen. By making water access a strategic business priority Grundfos is committed to transforming water access for all, closing today’s access gap and keeping up with future demand.At WEFTEC, attendees are invited to join in multiple Grundfos-engaged activities including: Water Guardian Mindfulness Walk , September 28 at 11:00 a.m. CT from McCormick Place to the Chicago Women’s Park and Gardens. This guided mindfulness walk will bring together water leaders in a moment of reflection, connection, and renewal. This is more than a walk, it’s a call to presence and a time to unite the water community to reflect, reconnect, and reaffirm our collective power to create meaningful change in our role as water guardians.- Transformational Leadership for Technical Professionals, September 30 at 1:30 p.m. CT in McCormick Place, Room N426b - Level 4. This panel explores leadership mindsets and practices that unlock creativity, collaboration, and cultural evolution, from abundance over scarcity to co-creation over control. It examines how integrating both feminine and masculine energies can empower professionals to lead with authenticity, balance and transformation impact.- Learning Exchange: Women in Water, September 29 at 3:30 p.m. in McCormick Place room N230b - Level 2. This is a space to reflect on women's personal and professional evolution within the water sector — a chance to shift the focus from technology and processes to the people behind the work.- BlueTech Research Breakfast Briefing, September 30 at 7:30 a.m. CT in McCormick Place, Room S106 - Level 1 (invite only). This session will gather utilities, industrials, investors, and tech providers for a candid, off-the-record exchange on innovation, investment, and implementation.- Career Fair for Students and Young Professionals, September 29 at 1:00 p.m. CT in McCormick Place, Room S105 - Level 1. This is an opportunity for young professionals to boost their water industry career by networking with companies looking to hire new graduates.- Sensor Density: The Gateway to Keen Understanding and Analytics of Collection System Behavior, September 30 at 2:30 p.m. CT at McCormick Place in booth 1452 - South Hall A2. This session will introduce Grundfos’ Connect Sewer Insight (GCSI) system—a compact, radar-based, intrinsically safe, and low-cost level monitor that avoids common measurement errors, installs in under 10 minutes, and runs for up to five years on a single battery. By making dense deployment economically feasible, GCSI empowers utilities to achieve continuous, detailed flow monitoring, leading to targeted repairs, better ROI, and improved system performance, as demonstrated in multiple case studies.- Our Blue World: Why the Public Must Fall in Love with Water Again, October 1 at 2:30 p.m. CT at McCormick Place, Booth 5715 - North Hall B1. This session explores how storytelling, culture, and communication can reignite public appreciation for our most vital resource, water.Grundfos is helping utilities transform into water protectors, unlocking water's full potential as a force for dignity, health and sustainable growth.“Reaching 300 million people with clean drinking water by 2030 is a bold ambition, but we have a plan to achieve it,” added Hamed Heyhat CEO of Water Utility division, at Grundfos. “Water access is too large for anyone to solve in isolation. We believe that Grundfos can be a catalyst for collaboration, bringing partners together from across the ecosystem to drive change”.Members of the media and the local community are invited to join the Grundfos team for its Water Guardian Mindfulness Walk beginning at McCormick Place on September 28. Conference attendees are encouraged to visit the Grundfos booth #1813 for live demonstrations of sewer resilience and digital solutions, and to attend all of Grundfos’ sessions, panels and engagements throughout the show. For more information about Grundfos, visit www.grundfos.com About GrundfosGrundfos pioneers solutions to the world’s water and climate challenges and improves the quality of life for people. As a leading global pump and water solutions company, we promise to respect, protect, and advance the flow of water by providing energy and water efficient solutions and systems for a wide range of applications for water utilities, industries and buildings. For more information, please visit: www.grundfos.com

