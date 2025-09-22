Fill Up for a Cause: Loop Neighborhood Shell Stations Support CA Fire Foundation Through The Giving Pump

Starting in September and running through October 31st, a portion of the purchases made by consumers at Loop Neighborhood Market Shell stations across Northern California will support California Fire Foundation. The California Fire Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they protect.

UNION CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loop Neighborhood Market , based in Northern California, is collaborating with Shell for The Giving Pump to drive positive change for the California Fire Foundation . Starting in September and running through October 31st, a portion of the purchases made by consumers at Shell stations across Northern California will support California Fire Foundation.The Giving Pump will be specially marked with purple signage at participating Shell gas stations to inspire consumers to support this local charity when fueling up. With no additional cost when filling up, it’s easy to participate in the program.The California Fire Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they protect. All donations made to the Foundation, through The Giving Pump initiative, will support the Foundation's mission, which focuses on survivor and victim assistance programs, as well as various community initiatives that support firefighters, their families, and the communities they serve.At Loop Neighborhood, we see our success as more than a number on the bottom line. Success to us is really in the ability to give back. Our employees, as community stewards, guide us on the best recipients for our contributions and support. Right now, 1% of sales goes to regional charities throughout key times of the year, including California Fire FoundationThis year, nearly 6,500 Shell stations across the US are participating in this two-month Giving Pump initiative to support 400 local charities. Since 2021, Shell wholesalers and retailers have donated to and supported over 750 charities through The Giving Pump. Those looking to find a participating station can visit shell.us/givingpump.Visit shell.us/givingpump to find additional program details, participating sites and content on local charities. Follow @ShellStationsUS to keep up with the latest news.ABOUT CHARITYThe California Fire Foundation, a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization, provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they protect. Formed in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters, the California Fire Foundation’s mandate includes an array of survivor and victim assistance projects and community initiatives. cafirefoundation.orgABOUT LOOP MARKETSBased in Northern California, Loop redefines the convenience store experience by offering exceptional items, quality customer service, and an overall pleasant experience. As a neighborhood convenience store, Loop understands the unique needs and preferences of the communities it serves. The stores are thoughtfully designed and strategically located to offer maximum accessibility and convenience for busy professionals, families, and individuals on the go. Loop's convenient operating hours ensure that customers can rely on them for their everyday needs, no matter the time of day.Loop also understands the importance of fresh and delicious food options, even in a convenience store setting. With a focus on providing quick and satisfying food, Loop offers a range of freshly made sandwiches, salads, wraps, and other grab-and-go items. These options cater to customers seeking convenient, yet wholesome and tasty meals, ensuring that they don't have to compromise on quality or nutrition during their busy days.There is so much more to Loop than just gas and a bag of chips! Learn more at www.loopneighborhood.com today!

