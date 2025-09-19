WDE Seeks Public Input on the Proposed CTE Standards and ELA Extended Standards

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education is seeking informal public input on the 2025 Wyoming Career & Technical Education (CTE) Standards and the English Language Arts (ELA) Extended Standards. The input collected will be presented to the Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE).

The Proposed 2025 CTE Standards update the 2014 Career & Vocational Education Standards to increase the focus on career exploration, employability, and the technical, real-world skills that employers seek. The SBE is seeking to develop Content Standards for all students to learn in the K-2, 3-5, and 6-8 grade bands. Only high school standards have performance standards that must be included in the district assessment system. These high school standards are elective, and although districts must offer all students the opportunity to learn them, only students electing to take the opportunity will be assessed on their understanding and demonstration of those standards.

The Proposed 2025 ELA Extended Standards are aligned to the 2025 Proposed ELA Standards and are the standards for students with the most significant cognitive disabilities.

Stakeholders and educators can provide input by:

Completing the CTE & ELA Extended Input Survey by 11:59 p.m., November 2. Using the links below to attend a virtual Public Input Session:

Media Contact:

Linda Finnerty, Chief Communications Officer

307-777-2053

linda.finnerty@wyo.gov