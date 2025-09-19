OPINION: ACTION OVER EXCUSES: COMMISSIONER MILLER DEFENDS TEXAS RANCHERS AGAINST ENERGY GIANT

An Editorial by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller

September 19, 2025

I’ve always put one thing above all: protecting the hardworking men and women who keep our state running. Right now, they're under attack, not from foreign competitors or federal regulators, but from the devastation caused by wildfires and the delays and denials by those who should be stepping up.

Let’s start with the land itself. Forage isn’t just grass. It’s the very currency of ranching. Every acre that burns isn’t just a charred field, but years of lost nutrition for cattle, higher feed bills, and families watching their livelihood's foundation turn to ashes. Forage is what transforms pasture into protein. To put an arbitrarily low per-acre number on it is like pricing a diamond by the ounce - it misses the point entirely. When forage burns, the loss echoes season after season.

Now consider fencing. A ranch without it is like a bank without security. It’s just not practical. Fences protect the herd, the pasture, and the years of hard work that Texans have put into building their operations. But when miles of fencing are lost to fires, federal “relief” programs only cover a small fraction of the costs. Washington’s temporary solutions can't fix problems this deep. Every mile of burned wire isn’t just a line on a map; it's a rancher’s chance to protect their cattle, rotate pastures, and make a living.

As ranchers struggle to rebuild, the very company being investigated for negligence is moving slowly. Think about it: when a storm knocks out the power, the utility company rushes to restore service because every hour makes the damage worse. They know delaying only causes more harm. But when it comes to settling wildfire claims, we don't see the same sense of urgency. Xcel’s own quarterly reports show they’ve chosen to settle the simplest claims while leaving those most devastated in limbo. Every day that passes is like adding salt to an open wound, deepening the loss.

That’s why I support Attorney General Ken Paxton’s investigation into possible negligence by power companies in the Smokehouse Creek and Windy Deuce fires. These blazes scorched over a million acres in the Panhandle, wrecked hundreds of homes, and left lasting ecological damage that will take years to recover from. The Attorney General has already issued civil investigative demands to Xcel Energy, Osmose Utilities Services, and Southwestern Public Services Company. The question is straightforward: did these companies put off critical maintenance, cut corners, or even put corporate agendas like ESG and DEI talking points ahead of basic safety? If they did, Texans deserve to know. And if they broke the law, they need to be held accountable.

Whether or not an investigation happens, Xcel has a responsibility it can't shirk. The company pledged to make ranchers whole again. That promise wasn't tied to anything. It was an absolute commitment. Ranchers can't rebuild their fences with corporate press releases. They can't graze their cattle on promises that go unfulfilled. Promises don't replace barbed wire, and they don't buy hay.

As Commissioner, I have a constitutional and ethical obligation to serve the interests of Texas producers and consumers. Close to a million acres of this state have been damaged by these fires. Every acre lost isn’t just a rancher’s concern – it's a consumer’s issue too. When pastures burn, it drives up feed costs, beef prices, and grocery bills. Texans are already feeling the impact of rising food prices. If we don't address this crisis, it will only make things worse. Families who don't own a ranch will still feel the pinch at the checkout line.

Here's my message: Xcel, stop making things worse. Keep your promises. Make our ranchers whole again. Repair the fences. Rebuild the forage. Respect the people who work hard to put food on our tables and keep our state prosperous. In Texas, we judge a company by whether it keeps its word, not by its quarterly earnings. And our ranchers have been waiting for nearly a year and a half since the fire. They’ve waited too long. The land will heal, but the memory of their neglect won't be so easily erased away.

Xcel should know better than to mess with Texas, but I will always have rural Texans’ back. I’m confident your company will keep its word and do the right thing, but you’re on the clock and I’m watching.