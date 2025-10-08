Submit Release
Commissioner Miller Statement Backing Attorney General Ken Paxton's Plan to Uproot Left Terror Cells

AUSTIN – The following statement may be attributed to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller:

 

“I will always stand against radicalism in any form, whether it’s violent left-wing groups, communist agitators, or radical Islamists spreading hate and terror. I want to thank Attorney General Ken Paxton for taking decisive action to expose and confront these threats head-on. I join him in sending a strong message that Texas will not sit idly by while radicals try to sow chaos and fear in our communities.

 

I’ll continue standing with President Trump, Governor Abbott, and Attorney General Paxton in defending Texas from anyone who threatens our safety or our liberty. This includes Hamas-financier and Muslim Brotherhood affiliate, Council on American-Islamic Relations (C.A.I.R). I will never stop defending our home against these radicals. Protecting our families, our freedoms, and our way of life must always come first. Texas will not bend or back down to fear.”

