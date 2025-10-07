COMMISSIONER MILLER CHAMPIONS TEXAS FRUIT GROWERS WITH GO TEXAN BOOTH AT 2025 TNFG CONFERENCE

TDA to participate in the 2025 Texas New Fruit Growers Conference

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) are proud to announce their participation in the 2025 Texas New Fruit Growers Conference. The event will take place October 9-10, 2025, at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Tarrant County Plaza Building in Fort Worth, Texas.

“This conference offers an excellent opportunity to support those who are just getting started with their fruit production operations," said Commissioner Miller. “We’re here to listen, share what we know, and let Texas fruit producers know we’ve got their back in the field, in the market, and at the Capitol.”

Hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, the conference offers a valuable opportunity for newcomers to the Texas agriculture industry to learn about fruit varieties that can be grown throughout the state and develop their practical skills through starter classes, live-action labs, and an on-site field tour.

“With fruit crops ranging from watermelons to ruby red grapefruit, Texas is home to some the best produce items in the nation.” Commissioner Miller explained. “These types of events help bring new growers into the fold, which is a key to keeping our Texas fruit industry strong. Visit us at the GO TEXAN booth to connect one-on-one with TDA representatives and discuss individual farm needs and program alignment.”

Commissioner Miller invites all attendees of the Texas New Fruit Growers Conference to visit the GO TEXAN booth to learn about the GO TEXAN program and the numerous other initiatives offered by TDA for Texas producers. TDA staff will be present throughout the conference to share information on grants, disaster relief resources, and support programs for specialty crops.

For additional information about the event, click here.