Helios AI raises $4.7 million, launches first-ever AI co-pilot for food supply chains

Helios Horizon

Industry-first AI combines price forecasting and climate predictions

Procurement leaders can forecast prices and anticipate climate and supply risk—all in one affordable system. It’s like having a team of Bloomberg analysts in your pocket 24/7.” — Francisco Martin-Rayo, Cofounder & CEO, Helios AI

TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helios AI, the leader in supply chain resilience for the agri-food industry, today announced it has raised $4.7 million in seed funding, led by Collide Capital with participation from S&P Global Ventures, Stray Dog Capital, Angeles VC, Equity Alliance, and Supply Change Capital. The funding comes as the company launches Helios Horizon, an AI multi-agent that combines billions of signals to provide food businesses with unparalleled insights to optimize margins in an increasingly uncertain environment.

Helios AI unveils Helios Horizon: Industry's first AI copilot to deliver instant actionable insights

Helios Horizon, now available to customers starting at $299 per month, is designed to empower businesses and individuals at all levels of the food ecosystem with faster access to critical supply chain data.

Helios Horizon’s key innovation is its AI multi-agent system, introduced after Helios AI launched its advanced price forecasting models in July. Built directly into the Helios AI platform, this chat-based analyst is designed specifically for the complex world of food supply chains. It’s the first use of agentic AI in the industry—powered by a team of specialist sub-agents trained on distinct datasets and tasks, all coordinated by a supervising agent that checks every output. The result: business-specific, user-specific reports that are more accurate, reliable, and actionable.

The multi-agent works on 75+ agricultural commodities and 2,500+ price series, from coffee to soybeans to cocoa. For example, a user can ask, “What is the outlook for cocoa this season?” and in seconds receive a comprehensive report that factors in sources like historical yields, weather trends, and even news reports – something that might take an analyst a week to pull. Because Helios AI’s powerful price forecasting capabilities are 5x more accurate than competitors,* customers can now rely on instant, digestible insights that they can quickly act on.

“Previously, businesses needed teams of highly paid consultants and weeks of time to run analyses on specific food products and predict future impacts on their supply chains,” added Martin-Rayo. “Now, with Helios Horizon we are democratizing access to these insights. At just $299 a month, we’re enabling everyone - from independent farmers and local restaurant owners, to regional distributors and nationwide retailers - to get the critical information they need to make informed and timely decisions for their businesses.”



Fresh Funding for the Next Phase of Growth

While Helios AI has successfully launched its AI agent, the company also raised $4.7 million in seed funding to continue to support its recent growth, including hiring key talent. Helios AI recently announced it has hired a new Global Head of Sales as well as a Head of Growth and Demand to help augment the company’s rapid growth.

"What excites us about Helios AI is their ability to combine deep technical talent with a huge, underserved opportunity,” said Brian Hollins, Founder and Managing Partner at Collide Capital. “Helios AI levels the playing field for smaller food companies, unlocking enterprise-grade insights that have historically been out of reach. In a market measured in the trillions and undergoing rapid transformation, that kind of democratization is not just disruptive — it’s inevitable. Helios AI is positioned to lead that wave."

For more information, visit www.helios.sc or contact hello@helios.sc.

**Internal comparison of Helios models to standard industry models based on seasonality and basic supply/demand inputs.

About Helios Artificial Intelligence

Helios AI is the leading artificial intelligence company for predicting soft commodity prices and agricultural supply disruptions. With daily and historical coverage for almost 90 countries and 75+ commodities, Helios AI analyzes billions of signals in real time to empower organizations to be one step ahead of the market.

