Helios AI Expands Leadership Team with Key Industry Veteran Hires

TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helios AI, the leader in supply chain resilience for the agri-food industry, today announced the appointment of two key industry hires as the company capitalizes on its recent growth and prepares for its next phase. Dayre Lashnits has joined Helios as its Global Head of Sales, while Sabrina Lu has joined as Head of Growth and Demand.

“As we continue to grow as a company, we’re incredibly excited to welcome both of these experts to our leadership team, where they will be instrumental in accelerating our mission to help companies navigate climate-driven disruptions in agricultural supply chains,” said Francisco Martin-Rayo, CEO of Helios AI.

Lashnits brings more than two decades of expertise in the commodities and agricultural intelligence sector, having held senior leadership roles at Expana, Bushel and DTN across commercial strategy, business development, and enterprise client engagement. She has worked extensively with multinational food and agriculture companies, developing deep relationships with procurement leaders across North America, Europe, and Asia. She will lead global sales strategy, expand enterprise adoption of Helios’ AI-driven platform, and scale strategic partnerships across food, retail, and financial services.

“Dayre’s deep expertise in the commodities space and trusted relationships with senior procurement leaders worldwide make her an invaluable addition as we continue to expand globally,” added Martin-Rayo. “Her track record of building and scaling enterprise sales aligns perfectly with Helios’ mission to help companies navigate climate-driven disruptions in agricultural supply chains.”

Lu is a seasoned growth leader with extensive experience driving go-to-market strategy, scaling adoption of AI-powered platforms, and steering companies through rapid expansion. Prior to joining Helios AI, she held senior roles across high-growth technology startups, where she built demand generation engines, expanded enterprise pipelines, and helped companies achieve market-leading positions in artificial intelligence and data analytics. Lu will oversee global growth and demand strategy, leading initiatives to accelerate customer acquisition, deepen enterprise engagement, and drive sustained revenue expansion across food, retail, and financial markets.

“Sabrina is an AI-native leader with a proven record of building demand engines, scaling growth, and running global marketing teams. She brings the rare combination of technical depth and commercial acumen that will accelerate our mission to make climate-driven forecasting a core capability for procurement and financial leaders worldwide,” said Martin-Rayo.

These two key hires follow Helios AI’s rapid growth, including its recent expansion into forecasting for 75+ commodities in almost 90 countries. With Lashnits’ and Lu’s leadership, Helios AI will further strengthen its ability to deliver predictive insights to procurement teams, retailers, and financial institutions navigating an era of increasing climate volatility.

About Helios Artificial Intelligence

Helios AI is the leading artificial intelligence company for predicting soft commodity prices and agricultural supply disruptions. With daily and historical coverage for almost 90 countries and 75+ commodities, Helios analyzes billions of signals in real time to empower organizations to be one step ahead of the market.

