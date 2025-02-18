Helios First Software Winner of Walmart’s Open Call, Launches Enhanced Price Forecasting for Agricultural Commodities

Helios AI Becomes First Software Winner of Walmart’s Open Call Event

Helios AI, a leader in supply chain resilience for the agri-food industry, today announces that it is a winner of Walmart’s 11th Annual Open Call.

TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helios Artificial Intelligence, a leader in supply chain resilience for the agri-food industry, today announces that it is a winner of Walmart’s 11th Annual Open Call and has signed a deal (the “golden ticket”) to provide its climate risk and price forecasting software for Walmart, becoming the first-ever Walmart Open Call winner in the software category.

First “Golden Ticket” Winner in AI Software

Walmart held its 11th Annual Open Call event at its home office in Bentonville, Ark. in September 2024, attracting entrepreneurs from across the country to pitch their products to representatives in hopes of landing a spot on store shelves and online. More than 500 entrepreneurs were selected to make their pitch and Helios AI became the first software winner in the history of Open Call.

With more than 4,600 Walmart stores in the United States and thousands of produce SKUs needed on a daily basis, maintaining a sustainable, uninterrupted supply chain is a business imperative for the world’s largest retailer. Helios created the first AI platform that predicts the price and availability of agricultural commodities using climate risk. With Helios’ platform, Walmart can evaluate the medium- and long- term climate risks facing its global agricultural supply chain to secure sustainable sourcing.

“Walmart is leading the way when it comes to leveraging artificial intelligence to strengthen its supply chain,” said Francisco Martin-Rayo, co-founder and CEO of Helios. “Helios’ winning the ‘golden ticket’ is not only a great testament to our technology, but also proof that there are urgent needs from procurement teams to climate-proof their supply chains – especially those at the most globalized levels.”

Pushing The Boundaries of What’s Possible with Price Forecasting

In tandem with this new partnership, Helios AI is also announcing a new suite of features that will empower agri-food procurement teams and supply chain managers to make even smarter, faster and more informed decisions.

Some of the key enhanced features include:

-Future Climate Risk Predictions: One of the most exciting updates is the ability to provide climate risk and weather projections for an entire year into the future, helping customers estimate supply and prices with greater accuracy.

-Historical Pricing and Price Estimates for Fruits & Vegetables: Enterprise customers will soon be able to explore global, country and regional averages and ranges, interact with prices by origin region or shipping point, and even analyze prices by variety, grade and organic status — all standardized to one unit of measure for easy comparison.

-Choose Your Own Timeframe for Charts and KPIs: Another new addition is the ability to quickly change the timeframe of all your charts and KPIs, instead of pre-defined timeframes, allowing customers to choose any period they are interested in analyzing, starting at just one month and expanding up to view two full years.

Additionally, customers will have access to brand-new metrics for individual growing locations like days above 90°F, days below freezing, days with excessive rainfall and more. These insights make it easier than ever to determine if crops are getting enough chill days, facing a frost risk or experiencing flooding in the fields.

Helios is committed to helping procurement and supply chain professionals stay ahead in today’s unpredictable climate and market conditions. For more information, please visit www.helios.sc or contact hello@helios.sc.

