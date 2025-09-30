Chart-topping Music Maker Fawn Unveils Bewitching Tunes from Her Fiendishly Fun Haunted Halloween Jams Anthology

Fawn’s haunting songs linger with mesmerizing melodies and wickedly catchy charms that drive you devilishly delirious—listen if you dare to fall under her spell

Fawn invokes her inexplicable magic with these terror-ifically talented producers. An unearthly spell fills the air—and you can hear it come alive in these Ghoul-tide captivating Disney-esque songs” — Stonedef Records, Inc.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonedef Records creeps back into the Halloween season, summoning four ghoulishly entranced tracks by Billboard-charting artist Fawn —an internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter recording artist , composer, musician, published author, and voice-over artist. These eerie songs and remixes claw their way to you Friday, October 3, 2025, with pre-orders already casting spells September 26th.Summoned from deep within her Hollywood Hills sound lair, Terrace Studios, Fawn penned, performed, and recorded her original Halloween incantations, produced by Malcolm Smith, Cameron Lasswell and Cmix3r. These four fierce creations conjure the same spectrally possessed fun and enchanting mystery as a Disney haunted house—mesmerizing, spooky, magical, and unforgettable. Among the ghoulish delights are "Monster House," "The Headless Horseman," "The Boggeyman," and "Skeletons (Cameron Lasswell Night of Shadows Mix)."All four creeptastic songs are part of Fawn’s Fiendishly Fun Fall series—“Haunted Halloween Jams”— which brew a captivating cauldron of original mysterious songs, hidden nightmarish tracks, entrancing remixes, and remastered vintage terrors from her cryptic chamber.Producer Malcolm Smith said, "Bringing the Headless Horseman’s ride to life was wickedly fun—syncing every hoofbeat with the music made the track darkly haunting coupled with Fawn's sultry vocals." Malcolm continued, "With Fawn's delightfully cleaver creation 'Monster House' she showcased her songwriting brilliance, stellar acting chops and mischievous impersonations, she absolutely nailed it." Malcolm concluded, "I am more of a 'lurk behind the shadows’ type of guy and these original songs are charming and enchanting. I was happy that I could help bring them to life so that people can enjoy them."Stonedef Records said, "When Fawn invokes her inexplicable magic with these terror-ifically talented producers, an unearthly spell fills the air—and you can hear it come alive in these Ghoul-tide captivating songs."Fawn shared, "Each of these Halloween songs has been a journey through my life. I remember being frightened as a child hearing the tale of 'The Headless Horseman' and I used to play a song on the piano entitled 'Night Rider.' I pictured the headless horseman riding through the darkened moor as that mysterious song flowed from my fingers, so writing that track felt like my childhood coming full circle." Fawn went on to say, "'The Boogeyman' hit close to home too—I was often left home alone and terrified of the usual things: my closet, under the bed, the basement…and one night my oldest brother grabbed my ankles from underneath the bed! That scarred me for life!" Fawn finished, "While writing 'Monster House,' I imagined all the incredible people who have left this earth finding their way to an eternal party inside this inviting haunted house—it is a joyful, otherworldly tribute."Fawn has been releasing a new Halloween song every Friday since August 29, 2025 and will continue through All Hallow's Eve. These Haunted Halloween Jams are a fun addition to Halloween playlists this season. "Castle of Creeps," "Skeletons," "The Nancy Doll," "Wrinkleton," "Beware The Wendigo," "Monster House," "Ghoulish Ghosts," "The Headless Horseman," "Creepy Crawly Paulie," "The Boogeyman," "Castle of Creeps Cameron Lasswell Creeper's Club Mix," "Spooky," "Jack The Ripper," "Skeletons Cameron Lasswell Night of Shadows Mix," "Skeletons Nick Wax Grooveyard Mix," "Frankenstein" and "The Nancy Doll Malcolm Smith Mix,"“Monster House," "The Boogeyman," "The Headless Horseman" and "Skeletons (Cameron Lasswell Night of Shadows mix)" will bring this season of fright to you on all digital platforms, starting October 3, 2025.About Fawn:Fawnis an award-winning ASCAP singer-songwriter, composer, recording artist and voice-over artist who has shared the top of the Billboard dance charts with Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson with her song Wish U Love reaching #6 with producers Chad Jack and Tim Letteer. The music video of the same song remained in the Top 10 on MTV's LOGO channel for 5 months and was 2nd only to Madonna in sales the first 2 months of its release. Wish U Love charted at #5 on the Billboard breakout charts and made #142 for the Top 200 Hit Dance Songs. In 2016 two other songs written and performed by Fawn placed in the top 10 EDM/chill-out charts Where Has Your Love Gone and Solitude, both produced by Digital Sixable.Fawn's songs and voice can be heard all over the world in film, TV shows and commercials such as Mars Attacks!, Independence Day, Flatliners, Batman and Robin, Airforce One, Twister, Extreme Measures, The Postman, Peter Pan, Dinosaur, Lincoln, The Natalee Holloway Story, Hollywood Heights, The Young and The Restless, The Little Red Wagon, Spike Lee’s ‘The Girl Is In Trouble,’ Guiding Light, Ugly Betty, Charlie's Angels, CSI Miami, Barbie, Ford, Lavazza Coffee, Mazda, Universal Studios and Pontiac, to name a few. She has won 4 Cover Model of the year awards and was part of the Coffee Table Book 'A Day In My Shoes, Pumps and Pups' alongside other animal lovers and celebrities such as Diane Warren and Cindy Landon.A Berklee College of Music Alumni, Fawn has performed onstage for audiences of over 500,000. Fawn is also published book author with her short story “The Jackalope and The Jellybean” in the book “Tales Of The Jackalope”. Her music can be heard on multiple albums and compilations on Armada, Silk Sofa, Proton, Monstercat, Hades and Stonedef Records. Fawn owns and operates Terrace Studios in Los Angeles, Studio 1888 and owns Songirl Music, ASCAP and MyPosieMyRosie Music, BMI.Fawn’s original song, "Wait For The Sun" for Black Lives Matter has music video cameos by Debra Wilson, Shanice Wilson, Joanna Cassidy, Kate Linder, Judy Tenuta, Calista Carradine, Molly Hopkins, Christy McGinity, Al Burke, Cher Rue, Val Watson, Tim Owens, Hunter Payton Mendoza and more.Fawn produced, sang and wrote the award-winning melody to the theme song of the critically praised podcast series, “A Voice in Violet” as well as several featured songs. The podcast stars actors Nikki Blonsky, Brooke Lewis Bellas, Bronson Pinchot, Eric Etebari, Nelson Lee and Wilson Jermain Heredia.AWARDS:• The Great American Song Contest Finalist “Savant” 2025• Accolade Competition Original Score/Music “A Voice in Violet” 2023• Davey Awards, US Silver Award “A Voice in Violet” 2023• Communicator Award Of Excellence “A Voice in Violet” 2023• W3 Awards Silver Award “A Voice in Violet” 2023• JPF Music Award Best Dance Song “Small” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Album “Idiosyncratic” 2020• JPF Music Award Runner Up Best Holiday Song “Christmas Time” 2020• The Great American Song Contest Finalist “Monster House” 2019• The Great American Song Contest Winner “Ghoulish Ghosts” 2018• Song Of The Year Finalist “Christmas Time” 2015• Song Of The Year Semi-Finalist “Miami” 2015• Song Of The Year Semi-Finalist “Christmas Time” 2015• EOTM Award Best Female Artist 2013• Song Of The Year Winner “Into The Light” 2009• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Wish You Love” 2009• JPF Music Award Best EDM Album “Body Soul and Mind” 2009• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Just Look At Us Now”• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Livin’ Without Your Love”• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Playin’ The Fool”• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2008• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2008• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2007• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2007• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2006• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2006NOMINATIONS:• Amerika Prestige Award Lifetime Career Achievement in Music 2025• Indie Series Award "A Voice in Violet" 2024• Indie Series Award Best Soundtrack "A Voice in Violet" 2024• Indie Series Award Best Original Song "Here To Save You" 2024• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Ashes” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Into Me” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Solitude” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Alternative Song “Over” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Holiday Album “Angels We Have Heard On High” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Holiday Song “Ho Ho Ho It’s A Holiday” 2020• EOTM Award Best Music Video “Wish U Love” 2013• EOTM Award Best Pop Song “Wish U Love” 2013• Hollywood Music in Media Award Best Electronic Dance Song "Wish U Love" 2010THE EARLY YEARS Fawn began her entertainment industry career at the ripe age of 6 months old, starring in several National TV Commercials. By the time she was 9 years old, she was doing voice-overs, singing commercials and touring with the world renown children's Chorale directed by Duain Wolfe, as well as training with famed Gwen Bowen in all styles of dance. As a young teenager, her first song Oneday was produced by BT, Brian Transeau (Film Composer for Monster/Fast and Furious) and released by the Oneday Foundation. With all proceeds going to HIV/AIDS families and awareness for the cause, a substantial amount was raised, helping purchase and renovate a large home which serviced 12 states in the United States for all individuals and families in need of care. At age 14 Fawn worked with internationally known French composer Jean Berger', then continued her vocal solo work with Grammy-nominated conductor Paul Salamunovich. She then went on tour in Japan, Hong Kong and China for a few months starring in the musical 'Oklahoma!' before attending Berklee College Of Music in Boston where she won multiple prestigious songwriting awards before moving to Los Angeles.

Award-winning Halloween song, "The Headless Horseman" written and performed by Fawn, Produced by Malcolm Smith.

