NEXCOM NIFE 106 Series Powers Critical NextGen Industrial Applications and Automation

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of industrial automation solutions (I4.0), announced today the launch of the NIFE 106 computer series for industrial applications. It delivers reliable performance with minimal power consumption, making it perfect for energy-conscious industrial uses, including automation and robotics. Its fanless design enhances energy efficiency, reduces maintenance needs, and extends the lifespan, minimizing electronic waste. With eco-friendly packaging crafted from biodegradable and recyclable materials, it supports business sustainability practices.The NEXCOM NIFE 106 is a compact, fanless embedded computer designed for entry-level automation and industrial versatility. Featuring a durable design and versatile connectivity, the NIFE 106 series is a powerful new solution for modern industrial automation needs, including car wash bays, computer numerical control (CNC) machining, and robot movements and tasks. Its flexible I/O options with front-access design include three 2.5 GbE LAN ports (one with redundancy), two USB 3.2 Gen2, and one HDMIto allow for easy installation in tight spaces and seamless integration within diverse industrial setups.Designed for durability, it ensures consistent performance in demanding industrial settings. The NIFE 106 is powered by the IntelProcessor N97, featuring 4 cores and 4 threads, with a 12W TDP for efficient, low-latency performance. It is a powerful computing solution for demanding applications that require fast, real-time data processing in challenging environments. It delivers 5x the overall performance boost and 2x the single-thread speed compared to its predecessor, the NIFE 105 with Intel’s Atom™ x5-E3930 processor, providing faster and more responsive performance for industrial tasks.“The NEXCOM NIFE 106 is the Swiss Army Knife of industrial computing, designed with adaptable I/O options to meet diverse industrial needs,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “Despite its small size, it operates reliably in extreme conditions and meets industrial-grade certifications, while securing sensitive data and ensuring uninterrupted operations, making it the ideal choice for critical systems and industrial uses.”The NIFE 106 features three 2.5 GbE LAN ports, including one for Ethernet redundancy, delivering reliable connectivity that keeps operations running smoothly during disruptions, minimizing financial losses due to system outages. Its isolated COM ports protect against voltage spikes and ground loops, ensuring stable connections to peripheral devices like PLCs, sensors, and actuators. It operates reliably within a temperature range of -20°C to 70°C (-4°F to 158°F) and meets industrial-grade certifications (EN61000-6-2 and EN61000-6-4). The NIFE 106 also features the integrated Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 to secure sensitive data and safeguard critical operations.To learn more, visit the NEXCOM website for automation solutions Features:● Onboard IntelProcessor N97 Quad Core processor 2.0GHz● 1 x HDMIdisplay● 3 x IntelI226-IT 2.5GbE LAN ports; support WoL, teaming and PXE● 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2● 1 x RS232/485 with auto flow control (TX, RX, CTX, RTX),● support 2.5KV isolation protection● Onboard TPM2.0● Support -20°C to 70°C operating temperature● Support typical +12/24VDC ±20%About NEXCOMFounded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.

