NEXCOM vROK 3030-A-B Powers Smart Railway Systems with New Triple Display Capability

Panel-Mounted Railway Computer Delivers Human-Machine Interface and Passenger Displays in One

The challenge isn’t just delivering powerful computing in space-constrained environments; it’s delivering flexible and adaptable solutions to meet the needs of different roles” — Peter Yang, President

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent in-vehicle telematic solutions, announced today the launch of the vROK 3030 -A-B, a next-gen panel-mount railway computer that blends control and display functions into one compact, high-performance system. The streamlined smart transit solution delivers what rail operators need from both traditional box PCs, as in-vehicle control centers, and separate panel PCs for conductor and passenger displays.The 10.4” NEXCOM vROK 3030-A-B is designed for dual-purpose train deployment, serving as a Human-Machine Interface (HMI) in driver cabins or as a display terminal in passenger areas. The panel-mount PC’s triple display capability provides the biggest upgrade over previous solutions. Featuring both HDMIand DisplayPort outputs, it supports up to three simultaneous displays, including a built-in screen designed to display real-time data, system status, infotainment, and advertisements simultaneously. The expanded visual coverage provides a significant upgrade without additional system complexity.“As transportation technology evolves, the challenge isn’t just delivering powerful computing in space-constrained environments; it’s delivering flexible and adaptable solutions to meet the needs of different roles,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “The NEXCOM vROK 3030-A-B is the right solution in these dynamic environments: rugged, scalable, efficient, and adaptable.”The two-in-one solution eliminates the need for a separate hidden box PC for passenger information systems (PIS), simplifies wiring requirements, and reduces hardware costs. It is suitable for deployment in most specialized environments, including sleeper coaches. When used alongside two other displays to form a triple-display PIS setup, it is ideal for showing route maps and status updates, along with onboard entertainment. The projected capacitive (PCAP) touchscreen delivers crystal-clear visuals, featuring a 1200-nit sunlight-readable display and rugged front panel protection, with an IP65 rating. The setup is adaptable to serve as a flush-mounted driver console or VESA-mounted dashboard setup.“Railway safety depends on visibility, and the vROK 3030-A-B doesn’t disappoint,” said Yang. “When used with interior or exterior cameras, the system helps enable full situational awareness for smart railway systems, including rear-view monitoring, cabin safety, and platform surveillance.”The vROK 3030-A-B supports both analog and IP cameras with four CVBS inputs and dual PoE ports. The compact and rugged frame features an Intel Atomprocessor with low power consumption (9W TDP) and up to 32GB DDR4 memory. Onboard power support includes DC 24V/36V (non-isolated) and optional DC 24V/110V (with isolation), ensuring stable operation under challenging railway conditions. It is certified to EN 50155 (OT3, -25°C to 70°C) and MIL-STD-810H standards, built to operate under extreme rail conditions, including vibration/shock and extreme temperatures.To learn more, pls visit the NEXCOM website Features:● Intel Atomx6414RE processor, TDP 9W● 10.4” TFT LCD monitor with PCAP touch● IPS LCD with a wide viewing angle and resolution 1024x768● Sunlight readable capability: 1,200nits LCD brightness● 1 x HDMI, 1 x DP video outputs for triple displays, including its built-in screen● 1 x isolated CAN bus 2.0● 4 x CVBS input for analog cameras (work with optional capture card)● 2 x PoE ports for IP cameras (optional)● Panel-mount design suitable for diverse applications● Operating temperature -30°C~70°C, EN 50155 class OT3 certificated for railwayAbout NEXCOMFounded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.