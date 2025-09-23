NEXCOM Upgrades Popular VTC 6232 and nROK 6232 Series to Meet Smart Transportation Demands

Incorporating Feedback from End Users, Improved In-Vehicle and Rolling Stock Computers Deliver Energy Efficiency and Powerful Performance

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent in-vehicle telematic solutions, announced today the launch of the upgraded VTC 6232 and nROK 6232 series from its popular lineup of in-vehicle and rolling stock computers. Powered by the latest Intel Atomprocessor, the fanless computers deliver a unique combination of energy efficiency and robust performance while powering diverse transportation applications.“Keeping pace with the latest CPU technology is critical in smart transportation environments, where both reliability and efficiency matter,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “Whether you require an in-vehicle platform or a railway-certified computer, the newly upgraded VTC 6232 and nROK 6232 series are engineered for durability and ready for expansion, making them ideal gateways and monitoring hubs that are robust enough to withstand unpredictable outdoor conditions and unstable power supplies while on the move.”The NEXCOM VTC 6232 and nROK 6232 both adopt the quad-core Intel Atomx7433RE processor (TDP 9W), offering long lifecycle support and optimized power consumption. The multifunctional vehicle computers are equipped with a rugged, fanless design tailored for outdoor and semi-outdoor deployments, which incorporate direct feedback from the company’s end users. The VTC 6232 meets E-mark standards for in-vehicle systems, and the nROK 6232 complies with EN 50155 (class OT4) railway regulations. Both conform to CE, FCC Class A, and MIL-STD-810H certifications for shock and vibration resistance.Both systems also deliver exceptional operational resilience, featuring a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to 70°C and broad voltage input (9V to 36V for VTC, 24V/36V for nROK). The VTC 6232-C4SIP further enhances durability with IP66-rated protection, making it ideal for telematics, traffic control, and other demanding outdoor deployments, including safety-critical and disaster management applications.The VTC 6232 and nROK 6232 are equipped with built-in isolated CAN FD, TPM, and GPS (u-blox M9N) and designed to meet the demands of modern telematics and monitoring requirements. Four 2.5GbE PoE ports (802.3bt/af/at, total 90W) support high-bandwidth IP cameras, suitable for onboard and roadside video monitoring. The systems also offer dual external storage slots and a removable 2.5” SSD to store large video files. An eMMC ensures stable OS performance. They feature three versatile expansion slots: Mini PCIe, M.2 Key B (3042/3052), and M.2 Key E (2230), suitable for adding 5G/LTE modules and AI accelerator modules, including Hailo.To learn more, pls visit the NEXCOM website Features:● Intel Atomx7433RE quad-core processor, 1.5GHz● 4 x PoE (802.3bt/af/at, total up to 90W)● Built-in u-blox M9N GPS and isolated CAN FD● VTC 6232: E-mark certified● nROK 6232: EN 50155 (class OT4) certified● 3 x expansion slot (Mini PCIe, M.2 Key B, M.2 Key E)● Dual external storage + eMMC for OS● 2 x video output (VGA and HDMIAbout NEXCOMFounded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.

