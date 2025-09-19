Forget College: Legendary Investor Doug Casey’s New Program Trains Young Men to Master Life, Not Lecture Halls

The Preparation: How To Become Competent, Confident, and Dangerous

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World-renowned investor and bestselling author Doug Casey has launched a bold challenge to the traditional college path with his new book, The Preparation : How to Become Competent, Confident, and Dangerous. Co-authored with entrepreneur Matt Smith and his son Maxim Smith, the book offers a radical alternative to higher education — and a blueprint for building a modern Renaissance life.Casey, known worldwide for his contrarian outlook and global adventures, doesn’t mince words: “I consider college a misallocation of time and money. Today it’s worse than a waste — it’s a detriment, worth less than zero.”Instead of four years in lecture halls and debt, The Preparation presents a hands-on curriculum built around 16 real-world cycles. Each pushes participants into action: becoming a certified EMT, learning to fly, practicing martial arts, studying economics, apprenticing on a cattle ranch, or sailing across oceans.By the end of four years, participants — “Preppers” — emerge with practical skills, global experience, entrepreneurial confidence, and no student debt.More Than Skills: Building CharacterFor Casey, education isn’t about credentials — it’s about character.“Building a strong, virtuous character is the most important part of a proper education. A Renaissance Man doesn’t just know things — he can do things, lives by a personal code, and has the confidence to stand apart.”The program is built on the philosophy of Be–Do–Have:Do: Take real-world action.Have: Gain money, knowledge, skills, and achievements as byproducts.Be: Develop essence — strength of spirit and character.“The end result is serenity, confidence, and inner power,” Casey writes. “The Preparation gets you there by confronting reality, not avoiding it.”Co-author Maxim Smith is already living proof. Before age 20, he became an EMT, fought wildfires, apprenticed with gauchos in Uruguay, earned his pilot’s license in Colorado, climbed mountains, and sailed the Strait of Magellan. His story reflects the book’s message: genuine growth comes from direct challenge, not classrooms.“The idea of paying an institution for an education is foolish,” Casey argues. “Education is something you do for yourself. Four years in The Preparation will give you a broader, deeper education than any university in the world.”Casey himself embodies this philosophy. Having traveled to 175 countries and immersed himself in polo, martial arts, scuba diving, racing, and speculation, he insists that college is no longer the gateway to success — it is a trap that wastes both money and youth.With its blend of philosophy, adventure, and actionable curriculum, The Preparation is both a manifesto and a manual for ambitious young men who refuse to follow the herd. The Preparation: How to Become Competent, Confident, and Dangerous is available now at thepreparation.com and select online retailers.Media Contact:

