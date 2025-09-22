Tax Extension Deadline Approaches: NATP Urges Last-Minute Filers to Act Before Oct. 15

Expert Source Available To Discuss Oct. 15 Extension Deadline

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For millions of Americans who filed an extension, the clock is ticking. Oct. 15 is the final day to submit 2024 tax returns. The National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) warns that waiting until the last minute can mean missed deductions, IRS penalties, and preventable mistakes.Our expert, Tom O’Saben , EA, can explain:• Who must file by Oct. 15 to avoid penalties• Common extension-filer mistakes and how to avoid them• Why it’s smart to act now – not Oct. 14About NATPThe National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) is the nation’s leading organization supporting tax professionals through education, advocacy, and resources. NATP ensures tax preparers have the knowledge and tools to serve taxpayers with accuracy, integrity, and professionalism. . NATP is headquartered in Appleton, WI. To learn more, visit natptax.com Looking for a tax expert? Tom O’Saben, EA, is the director of tax content and government relations at the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP). Tom is available for phone or video interviews to discuss federal tax topics including tax law change and its implications, taxpayer issues, tax preparer regulation and more. To schedule an interview with O’Saben, contact nkasten@natptax.com.

