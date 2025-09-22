Antea Releases Antea Platform 2.0: The Next Generation of Asset Integrity Management Software

Antea Announces the Launch of Antea Platform 2.0: The Next Generation of Asset Integrity Management Softwre

Antea Platform 2.0 delivers fully integrated, real-time insights into live asset conditions, transforming mechanical integrity programs from static to dynamic.

This release equips customers with what they’ve always needed but rarely had: real-time intelligence that replaces guesswork with precision.” — Floyd Baker, Vice President, Antea

TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antea, a leading provider of risk-based asset integrity management (AIM) software with digital twin technology, today announced the release of Antea Platform 2.0, available October 1. Purpose-built for asset-intensive industries such as oil & gas, petrochemical, and power generation, the new platform delivers fully integrated, real-time insights into live asset conditions – transforming mechanical integrity (MI) programs from static, reactive exercises into dynamic, intelligence-driven strategies.

Traditional MI programs often rely on static data, delayed reporting, and resource-heavy inspections. The result is wasted effort, higher risk, and missed opportunities for preventive action. Antea Platform 2.0 eliminates these inefficiencies by combining digital twins, live data integration, and contextualized visualization into one unified platform. Operators gain immediate clarity on asset conditions, enabling smarter, data-driven decision making. The result: reduced risk, optimized maintenance, and extended asset lifecycles.

“Antea Platform 2.0 reflects the reality of what our industry is facing: aging assets, fewer resources, and rising expectations,” said Floyd Baker, Vice President of Antea Americas. “This release equips customers with what they’ve always needed but rarely had: real-time intelligence that replaces guesswork with precision. Teams can now see exactly where risk exists, prioritize with confidence, and act before problems escalate.”

Key Enhancements in Antea Platform 2.0

• Faster Performance — Optimized response times across inspection history, 3D models, and risk assessments.

• Modernized Interface — A clean, intuitive design with collapsible menus and simplified navigation to keep workflows efficient.

• Contextualized Visualization — Deep linking across asset registry, 3D digital twins, and P&IDs for precise issue identification and resolution.

• Real-Time, Actionable Insights — Critical data surfaced exactly when it’s needed, supporting confident decisions.

• Smarter Integration — Upgraded APIs for seamless connectivity with ERP, CMMS, EAM, and legacy systems.

• Advanced GIS Mapping — Expanded tools for accurate, geospatial asset tracking and risk analysis.

• Enhanced Security Architecture — Strengthened compliance and cybersecurity protocols to safeguard sensitive operational data.

With more than 35 years in business and a history of zero customer turnover, Antea has consistently advanced the digitalization of asset integrity management. Antea Platform 2.0 marks the company’s most significant release to date—one built hand-in-hand with customers to remove complexity and deliver clarity where it matters most.

The upgrade will be available to existing customers starting October 1.

To learn more, visit www.antea.tech

About Antea

Antea specializes in RBI-driven asset integrity management software with 3D digital twin and mobility. Since 1989, Antea has facilitated digital transformation for operators of process plants in the Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, and Power Generation industries worldwide. The company’s innovative engineering and IoT technologies deliver one-click access to intelligent asset data for improved maintenance, reliability, and risk mitigation. Their solutions are backed by unparalleled data management services, delivering complete support from implementation through to sustainable operations.

