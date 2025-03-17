Antea and Turner Industries Forge Partnership to Enhance Industrial Asset Integrity

By integrating our innovative technology with their trusted services, we’re creating a powerful combination that provides clients with tools to manage assets efficiently, safely, and sustainably.” — Floyd Baker, Vice President, Antea

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antea, a global leader in risk-based asset integrity management (AIM) software with digital twin, is proud to announce a partnership with Turner Industries, a premier contractor renowned for delivering turnkey industrial solutions across various sectors. This collaboration unites Turner Industries’ decades of industrial service excellence with Antea’s decades of innovation in AIM technology, creating a powerful synergy to enhance asset integrity, reduce downtime, and deliver real-time data-driven insights.

Antea’s market-leading digital twin technology provides a unified solution for managing every aspect of asset integrity. From real-time visualization of asset conditions to advanced analytics for predictive maintenance, Antea’s software is designed to eliminate data silos and empower data-driven decisions. This holistic approach delivers a single version of the truth to optimize maintenance, reduce unplanned downtime, and extend the lifecycle of industrial assets.

Turner Industries brings over 60 years of experience in delivering turnkey industrial services, including construction, maintenance, equipment, rigging and specialized transportation. Their commitment to safety, quality, and efficiency has established them as a trusted leader in the refining, chemical, petrochemical, energy, and pulp and paper industries. Turner’s ONE Solution approach streamlines project management from planning to execution, providing cost-effective and comprehensive services under one industrial contractor.

The partnership highlights a shared commitment to innovation and leadership in the industrial sector. By uniting Antea’s cutting-edge technology with Turner’s proven expertise, this collaboration will empower clients to achieve greater reliability, reduced costs, and transformative operational improvements. Clients will benefit from a unified approach to data management, where digital twins of critical assets enable real-time monitoring, optimized inspection planning, and predictive maintenance strategies.

“We are excited to collaborate with Turner Industries, who has set the standard for excellence in industrial service,” said Floyd Baker, Vice President of Antea (Americas office). “By integrating our innovative technology with their trusted services, we’re creating a powerful combination that provides clients with unmatched tools to manage their assets efficiently, safely, and sustainably.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.