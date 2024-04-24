Antea Asset Integrity Management Platform Achieves SAP Integration Certification

Antea's globally trusted asset integrity management software, Antea Platform, has received SAP Integration Certification.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antea, a global leader in risk-based asset integrity management (AIM) software, is proud to announce its achievement of SAP Integration Certification. With this certification, Antea’s globally trusted AIM software, the Antea Platform, is officially recognized as a certified solution to seamlessly integrate with SAP platforms and workflows. As a result, the Antea Platform will be listed in the SAP Certified Solutions Directory.

Since 1989, Antea has provided digital software solutions for operators of asset-intensive industries to manage AIM, risk based inspection (RBI), inspection data management systems (IDMS), pipeline integrity management (PIM), and more. The platform combines all sources of data on industrial equipment – including historical inspection, scheduling maintenance data as well as real-time from sensors – and combines it into one holistic, unified platform with digital twin. This enables operators to instantly access and visualize the complete picture on their assets – even remotely – enabling heightened insights to optimize preventive maintenance strategies.

This certification assures the seamless integration between SAP systems and workflows with the Antea Platform, furthering the holistic capabilities of the software. This eliminates the risk of information silos between the two platforms, aligning the data between them to ensure integrity, accuracy, and connectivity. It will reduce the time required for users to input and retrieve data, improve workflows, and deliver substantial time and resource savings.

The certification includes the following Certified Functions:

- Documentation

- Packaging, Deployment and Runtime

- Correctness of Structure and Design

- Integration Test for the Functional Use Cases

- Works with Rise with SAP

“This Certification makes a profound statement to our customers,” said Floyd Baker, Vice President of Antea (Americas). “Integrating SAP across business functions like asset integrity streamlines operations, reduces data redundancies, and improves efficiency. This integration allows real-time insights and more informed decision making, empowering operators to respond quickly to critical changes that could have a negative impact on the mechanical soundness of their assets. It enhances overall performance, leading to sustained safety, environmental responsibility, and profitability.”

For more information about Antea’s globally trusted AIM and RBI software with digital twin, click here.

