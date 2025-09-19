Press Release - Your Life in Time, Signs, and Alchemy - Dr. Ruth Gannon Cook

Author Dr. Ruth Gannon Cook

Discover the Alchemy of Purpose: A Thought-Provoking Journey into Time, Symbols, and Human Connection

TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your Life in Time, Signs, and Alchemy | A Transformative Work That Explores Identity, Culture, Myth, and the Hidden Patterns Shaping Our Lives Across Generations.In “Your Life in Time, Signs, and Alchemy”, Ruth Gannon Cook invites readers on a journey that transcends the boundaries of traditional self-help. Instead of offering quick fixes, this insightful book explores the deeper forces, ancestry, culture, mythology, and semiotics that shape who we are, who we have been, and who we might become in the days to come.Blending history, psychology, spirituality, and symbolism, the author reveals how ancient archetypes, myths, and signs still influence modern choices and experiences. From folklore and fairy tales to astrology, Tarot, and timeless philosophies, the book highlights how human beings have always sought meaning through symbols. At its core lies the metaphor of alchemy: transforming life’s challenges into opportunities for growth and purpose.With reflections drawn from philosophers, scientists, and cultural voices across time, Your Life in Time, Signs, and Alchemy remains not only a book but a companion for reflection. It encourages readers to see time not as a straight line but as cycles of connection between past, present, and future. It explores questions of identity, spirituality, and the collective wisdom humanity carries within.“My mind sees the present; my mind paints the future” (p. 29), writes Ruth Gannon Cook, inviting readers to embrace vision as a creative force in their own lives.Rich in cultural insight and spiritual depth, the book resonates with seekers of wisdom, lovers of myth and history, and readers who sense that life’s meaning extends beyond the ordinary. It is both timeless and timely, offering a lens to see life’s mysteries with clarity and purpose.About the AuthorRuth Gannon Cook is a lifelong student of culture, philosophy, and education, with a passion for exploring the threads that connect humanity across time. Drawing from personal experience, academic research, and deep curiosity, the author brings together diverse perspectives to reveal how signs, stories, and patterns shape the way we live, dream, and evolve.Available Now: https://a.co/d/7TxNBjR Book Name: Your Life in Time, Signs, and AlchemyAuthor: Dr. Ruth Gannon CookContact: (213) 260-0218 or rgannonc@depaul.eduAvailability: Now available in print and digital formats through major retailers.

