Platform.sh evolves into Upsun, the cloud application platform built for humans and robots

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Platform.sh , the trusted cloud application platform used by more than 6,000 enterprises and 16,000 developers worldwide, today announced its evolution into Upsun. This strategic evolution reflects the company's future-ready focus to assist enterprises in accelerating digital transformation with AI at the forefront.“The transition from Platform.sh to Upsun symbolizes our significant evolution as a company. Our growth over the last decade required a brand that captures our commitment to global reach, exceptional service, and continuous innovation. As enterprises expand the use of AI in software development, Upsun will provide the AI support they need to increase productivity and deployment velocity, and help companies manage risk–all while ensuring application quality from development to production and beyond,” said Fred Plais, CEO and Co-Founder of Upsun (formerly Platform.sh).Trusted foundations, expanded capabilitiesFor a decade, multicloud flexibility, built-in security, and compliance have been cornerstones of Platform.sh. Providing organizations with the ability to manage complexity, optimize cost, maintain compliance, and ensure performance across regions and providers such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, and OVHcloud.Platform.sh has set the standard for environmentally responsible cloud operations, and Upsun continues this commitment with its multicloud location-based approach and carbon intensity transparency. It also offers its users a greener-region incentive to deploy to low-carbon data regions. These trusted foundations that defined Platform.sh remain at the core as the company evolves into Upsun.Upsun is the company's strategic expansion into modern application lifecycle management, accelerating AI-assisted development and AI-augmented workflows. Giving enterprises the tools to keep pace with the rapid adoption of AI, unlocking new opportunities for innovation.Full steam ahead on accelerating the software delivery lifecycleAs enterprises accelerate their adoption of AI, Upsun supports human developers, AI agents, and coding assistants. It provides a robust and intelligent environment for modern software development without the need for costly overhead and complicated infrastructure management:● Onboarding is accelerated by AI-generated Configuration supported by a comprehensive CLI and a VSCode extension.● Upsun’s MCP server and API give AI agents a secure, auditable way to invoke platform tools and run runbooks, and enables direct developer interaction from their preferred LLM-enabled IDE (Clause Code, Github Copilot, etc)● Multi-runtime compatibility: a single, consistent platform for Python, Node.js, Java, .NET, Go, PHP and more enables teams to choose the best language for each service, accelerating delivery and reducing operational overhead.● Upsun streamlines day-to-day operations with GitOps workflows, Continuous Delivery by default, fully managed services, and built-in observability, cutting developer toil, and speeding incident response.● Risk is contained with Isolated Preview Environments that mirror production, observability guardrails, automated backups and comprehensive access control, safely and securely enabling rapid innovation.Upsun empowers teams to build and deploy AI-enabled and non-AI applications with confidence.“The move to Upsun recognises how far we have come. Developers get speed, simplicity, and scalability. Enterprises get standardization, security, and sustainability. With our shared values, we’re building a company that’s not just future-ready, but future-defining. This brand evolution sets the stage for everything we are building next,” said Nigel Kersten, CPO at Upsun (formerly Platform.sh)Reliability and continuity with momentumWith a refreshed look, Upsun continues the Platform.sh commitment to ensuring enterprise reliability, building customer trust, and striving towards ESG leadership. Customers can expect the same high level of service, now with enhanced capabilities designed for the next decade of digital transformation.________________________________________About UpsunUpsun (formerly known as Platform.sh) is the analyst-recognized cloud application platform that humans and robots love. Employing more than 290 Upsunners across 40+ nationalities in its 100% remote and B Corporation™ certified, ESG-led organization, with headquarters in Paris and San Francisco.Since 2015, Upsun has provided speed, simplicity, scale, standardization, security, and sustainability to over 6,000 enterprise clients and 16,000 developers worldwide. Building strong partnerships with top open source providers and leading cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, IBM, and OVHcloud. Among its notable clients are prestigious brands such as Adobe, Pinterest, The University of Missouri, The YMCA, and UNICEF.

