COMMUNITY RALLIES IN PINK AT LANG REALTY’S ANNUAL PINK SEASON KICK-OFF

From left: Lang’s Daniel Katz, Dawn Forgione, and Jill Levitt at the Pink Season Kick-Off, rallying support for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A sea of pink filled the Lang Realty Boca Raton office this past weekend as the local real estate firm welcomed hundreds of neighbors, families, and friends to its annual Pink Season Kick-Off in support of the American Cancer Society and its upcoming Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

The celebratory afternoon blended heartfelt moments and high energy as guests gathered on Sunday, September 14, to honor survivors, remember loved ones, and stand united in the fight against breast cancer. Visitors enjoyed interactive activities, uplifting music, and pink-themed giveaways while learning about prevention, screening, and local support resources.

“This event is a reminder of what can happen when a community comes together,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “We’re proud to not only raise awareness, but also to help our neighbors feel supported, informed, and inspired as we head into this year’s Making Strides walk.”

With agents, staff, and clients showing up in force, the day was both fun and deeply meaningful — setting the tone for the weeks ahead as Team Lang gears up to join thousands of participants at the October 25 walk.

For decades, Lang Realty has championed charitable causes across South Florida, supporting more than 46 nonprofit organizations including Boca Helping Hands, Move For Hunger, and Toys for Tots. With more than 300 professional real estate associates across Palm Beach and St. Lucie Counties, Lang continues to pair exceptional service with community stewardship.

For more information, visit www.langrealty.com.

