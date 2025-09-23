Accelecom and Truvista Fiber Partner to Expand Fiber-to-the-Home in Georgia

SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions announced today that it’s been selected by Truvista Fiber , a premier provider of broadband solutions in South Carolina and Georgia to assist Truvista Fiber in bringing Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) services to additional markets in Georgia.Through this partnership, Truvista Fiber will leverage Accelecom's next-gen network to extend their reach, enable communities with high speed broadband and improve the Customer Experience for residents and businesses in the four markets it operates in Georgia. This initiative is another step towards bridging the digital divide and enabling rural communities to thrive.Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, “We are thrilled to support Truvista Fiber in their mission to expand fiber-to-the-home services across Georgia. Our robust network infrastructure is designed to meet the growing demand for high-speed connectivity.”Carla French, CEO of Truvista Fiber added, “Our relationship with Accelecom allows us to accelerate our expansion plans and bring reliable, high-speed internet to more homes in Georgia. Accelecom’s extensive network is critical to our growth strategy. Together, we are committed to enhancing the quality of life for residents by providing them with the connectivity they need.”The collaboration between Accelecom and Truvista Fiber is a testament to their shared commitment to innovation and customer service excellence. By combining their strengths, the two companies are poised to make a meaningful impact on the digital landscape of Georgia.About AccelecomAccelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, manage services and voice solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & and enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow Accelecom on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.About Truvista FiberTruvista Fiber is a leading provider of broadband, video, and voice services, serving communities across South Carolina and Georgia. With a history of more than 125 years, Truvista Fiber has continually invested in advanced fiber networks to deliver reliable, high-speed connectivity that supports how families live, work, and learn. Committed to bridging the digital divide and enhancing quality of life in the communities it serves, Truvista Fiber empowers residents and businesses with the technology they need to thrive today and into the future. For more information on Truvista Fiber, visit www.truvista.net

