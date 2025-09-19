Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Launches New Division Dedicated to Sexual Assault and Abuse Cases

Darryl Meigs, the lead trial attorney for the new division dedicated to assisting survivors of abuse Founding partners Bill and Mike Karns.

Karns & Karns expands its legal services to represent survivors of sexual assault, foster care abuse, and sexual harassment

Our new division is a testament to our commitment to a higher standard of advocacy.” — Darryl Meigs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys is proud to announce the formation of a dedicated division to assist survivors of sexual assault and abuse. This new division focuses exclusively on providing compassionate and dedicated legal representation to clients who have suffered harm in foster care abuse, sexual assault, child abuse, sexual harassment in the workplace, and sexual assault involving Uber or Lyft drivers. The firm recognizes the immense courage it takes to come forward and is committed to being a tireless advocate for these individuals during what is often the most difficult time of their lives.Leading this new division is Trial Attorney Darryl Meigs . An attorney in the Downtown Los Angeles office, Darryl has extensive civil litigation experience, including multiple multi-million-dollar trial verdicts. His legal expertise and compassionate approach are vital to the firm’s mission in these sensitive cases. Darryl is licensed in California state courts, multiple U.S. District Courts in California, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Darryl previously clerked for the Honorable Andre Birotte Jr. in the U.S. District Court, Central District of California, and holds a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and a B.A. in Psychology from Stanford University. His background in psychology provides a unique and empathetic perspective to his legal work, ensuring clients feel heard and supported throughout the entire legal process.The dedicated team understands that these cases require a specialized and sensitive approach. They work tirelessly to hold offenders and negligent parties accountable, seeking justice and maximum compensation for medical expenses, therapy, lost wages, and emotional distress. This expansion reflects the firm's unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of the most vulnerable members of society."Our new division is a testament to our commitment to a higher standard of advocacy," said Darryl Meigs. "We are here to provide not only exceptional legal expertise but also a sense of security and support for those who have been wronged. For us, this is more than just litigation—it's about helping survivors rebuild their lives and find justice."Karns & Karns has built its reputation on a track record of success, having secured over $600 million in settlements and verdicts. The firm is known for its aggressive advocacy and client-centered service, with over 2,500 five-star reviews from satisfied clients.The firm's dedication to its clients is demonstrated through its transparent approach, with a no-win, no-fee representation and free consultations. The legal team is prepared to handle every aspect of a case, from the initial consultation to the final settlement or verdict. This comprehensive service allows clients to focus on their recovery while the firm handles all legal complexities.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident AttorneysKarns & Karns is a premier personal injury law firm with a proven track record of success, having secured hundreds of millions in settlements for clients and garnered a reputation for aggressive advocacy and client-centered service. With a widespread presence across California, Nevada, and Texas, the firm brings extensive legal experience and a commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes for every client.Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident AttorneysPhone: (1-800-4THEWIN) 1-800-484-3946

