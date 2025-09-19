GLOBAL PEACE NEW YORK SUMMIT: “WHILE THEY ARE MEETING, WE ARE FEEDING”

KA Paul in Haiti GPI Logo

Dr. K.A. Paul and Partners Host VIP Luncheon for Women & Children Displaced by Domestic Violence

World leaders talk peace, but we are doing peace: while they are meeting, we are feeding” — Dr KA Paul

NEW YORK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHEN: New York City – Sunday, September 21, 2025, 12:00 Noon

WHERE: Millennium Hilton at U.N. Plaza, across from United Nations Headquarters

As presidents, prime ministers, and diplomats arrive at the U.N. for a week of speeches and photo ops, Dr. K.A. Paul is doing something different: feeding the hungry.

On the opening day of U.N. Week, the Global Peace New York Summit will transform a five-star hotel ballroom into a hall of compassion. Partnering with The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation, Dr. Paul will host a VIP luncheon for women and children displaced by domestic violence and living in New York City shelters. Guests will be treated as honored VIPs and served a five-star meal directly across from the United Nations.

“World leaders talk peace, but we are doing peace: while they are meeting, we are feeding,” said Dr. K.A. Paul, President of the Global Peace Initiative.

Featured speakers include Dr. K.A. Paul; Shannon Briggs, 2-time Heavyweight Boxing Champion who once experienced homelessness as a child; and Sir Gary Sze Kong, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Together they will highlight a bold truth: peace is measured not only by treaties and summits, but by how we care for those most in need.

Event Details

📍 Venue: Millennium Hilton at U.N. Plaza, New York City

📅 Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

🕛 Time: 12:00 Noon

About Dr. Paul

Dr. K.A. Paul is an internationally recognized peacemaker, evangelist, and humanitarian, often described as “the world’s most popular evangelist” (The New Republic) and even a “modern-day Gandhi.” Through his Global Peace Initiative, he has mediated international conflicts, delivered relief to tsunami and cyclone victims, and worked with presidents, prime ministers, and grassroots communities across more than 70 countries. Dr. Paul has been a consistent voice for compassion, forgiveness, and global unity.

Legal Disclaimer:

