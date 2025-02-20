Harvey Weinstein Bolsters New York Legal Defense Team with Addition of Jennifer Bonjean and Michael V. Cibella

Michael V Cibella Jennifer Bonjean Diana Samson Arthur Aidala

Jennifer Bonjean and Michael Cibella are exceptional attorneys whom I hold in the highest regard. Their unmatched ability to expose inconsistencies in witness testimony will be invaluable to Harvey.” — Arthur Aidala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvey Weinstein has strengthened his legal defense for his upcoming New York State criminal trial with the addition of renowned attorneys Michael V. Cibella and Jennifer Bonjean. They will serve as co-counsel alongside Arthur Aidala and Diana Fabi Samson of Aidala Bertuna & Kamins, PC, further reinforcing Weinstein’s trial team as they prepare to defend against the latest charges.

Bonjean, who is currently handling Weinstein’s Los Angeles criminal appeal, now expands her role to co-counsel in his second New York criminal trial, bringing her expertise in appellate advocacy and trial defense to the courtroom. Cibella, a seasoned trial attorney, joins her in focusing on key aspects of the case, including perjury-related issues.

“We are assembling an elite defense team to ensure that Harvey Weinstein receives the fair trial that every defendant is entitled to under the law,” said Arthur Aidala, lead defense counsel. “Jennifer Bonjean and Michael Cibella are exceptional attorneys with whom I’ve had the privilege of working before, and I hold them in the highest regard. Their sharp legal minds, unmatched cross-examination skills, and ability to expose inconsistencies in witness testimony will be invaluable to this defense.”

Weinstein, who is facing a new charge from an additional accuser, expressed confidence in his expanded defense team.

“Jennifer Bonjean and Mike Cibella’s evidentiary analysis skills are second to none, and working together with Arthur and his team provides an unmatched defense for me,” said Weinstein.

Jennifer Bonjean emphasized the defense’s commitment to challenging unreliable testimony and ensuring Weinstein’s rights are upheld, saying, “This case will be fought on facts, not narratives. Our role is to ensure that truth and justice take precedence over prejudgment and speculation. We will scrutinize every aspect of the prosecution’s case, particularly where witness credibility is in question.”

Michael V. Cibella echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of rigorous cross-examination, “Our justice system demands fairness, and that starts with holding witnesses accountable for their statements. We are committed to uncovering the truth and exposing any inconsistencies that undermine the integrity of the prosecution’s case.”

Bonjean and Cibella are known for their tenacious courtroom advocacy, with a track record of challenging unreliable testimony and holding witnesses accountable for false statements. Their expertise will play a pivotal role in the defense’s strategy.

The trial is set to take place in New York State Supreme Court, where Weinstein’s legal team is prepared to vigorously contest the allegations and ensure a comprehensive, evidence-based defense.

The case is The People of New York v. Harvey Weinstein Ind. No. 2335-2018 and IND-74118-24 (Now Consolidated)

Legal Disclaimer:

