Sisterhood – Chef’s Lab at Refettorio Harlem Returns on March 31st to Celebrate International Women’s Month

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Refettorio Harlem proudly announces the second monthly Chef’s Lab at Refettorio Harlem, a special dinner celebrating International Women’s Month on March 31st. This evening honors Sisterhood and the creative contributions of women in the culinary industry. The event will feature a stellar lineup, including Chef Silvia Baldini in collaboration with Urbani Truffles and Calvisius Caviar, Bobbie Lloyd of Magnolia Bakery, Bilena Settepani, Victoria Granof, Wine Pro Wanda Mann, Forsythia’s Sydney McGee, and Karla's Creamery in collaboration with Olio Piro. Additional supporters include Harlem Brewing Company, San Pellegrino, Curious Elixiers, and Illy Coffee. Music curated by Jill Newman Productions.

The event will take place from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM at Refettorio Harlem, located inside the Emanuel AME Church (37 W. 119th Street, NY, NY 10026).

Harlem Chef’s Lab is a monthly series of collaborative dinners and seasonal soireés that blend food, art, and music at Free Food’s Refettorio Harlem, a newly renovated space founded by Lara Gilmore and Massimo Bottura’s Food For Soul. Proceeds from the event support Refettorio Harlem’s mission of reducing food waste and feeding Harlem’s food-insecure community with dignity and love.

Past Harlem Chef’s Lab events have featured renowned chefs such as Anthony Mangieri, JJ Johnson, Nino Settepani, Alessio Rossetti, Russell Jackson, Stefano Secchi, Bilena Settepani, Aliyyah Baylor, and many more. The program fosters a strong connection between Harlem’s food-insecure population and New York City’s vibrant culinary scene while championing zero-waste cooking practices.

Future Harlem Chef’s Lab events are scheduled for April 28th, May TBD, June 30th, July 28th, August 25th, September 29th, October 27th, and November 17th.

Refettorio Harlem serves three-course meals to the food insecure at no cost two to three times a week, totaling 500 meals per week. Through partnerships with food waste organizations, the program rescues 2,000 lbs of food from the waste stream weekly, redistributing it to a fresh-choice pantry model that supplies over 100 people per week with organic groceries. In 2024 alone, Refettorio Harlem diverted 90,000 lbs of food from waste, serving 25,000 meals, and reaching a cumulative total of 100,000 meals since 2019. Every meal is crafted to inspire a profound sense of love and dignity in its guests.

Beyond meals, the Harlem Chef’s Lab provides job training for justice-impacted individuals in collaboration with Exodus Transitional Community and Housing Works. Programs like The Art of Soulmaking have transformed lives, equipping participants with culinary and life skills that foster lasting change.

For more information, visit Refettorio Harlem or learn more about Harlem Chef's Lab here.

