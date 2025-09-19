Alec Ingold and Miami Dolphins Turn Yards into Hope with Return of ‘Gifts in Gold’ Campaign

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold is once again turning yards earned on the field into life-changing support off the field. His “Gifts in Gold” campaign, presented by Impact 100, returns for the 2025–26 NFL season to provide gifts like new shoes to foster children at Children’s Harbor in South Florida.

For every 30 yards Ingold and the Miami Dolphins offense earn in the 2025-26 NFL season, Ingold Family Foundation will donate a “Kickstart Kit” to a child at Children’s Harbor. Each kit will include a gold themed box with new “kicks” aka shoes, self-care items, and a motivational letter from Ingold.

“I am excited for the impact the Gifts in Gold campaign will have on kids at Children’s Harbor,” said Ingold. “As someone who was adopted at birth, I understand how much encouragement and support can mean to a child facing uncertainty. I hope these Kickstart Kits are a small reminder that someone believes in them.”

Fans can join in too and donate at giftsingold.givesmart.com to help fund gifts in the Kickstart Kits throughout the NFL season. “This Gifts in Gold campaign goes beyond donations—it shows our kids that the community truly cares about their future,” said Tiffani Dhooge, President & CEO of Children’s Harbor.

Established in 1996, Children’s Harbor is a nationally accredited child welfare organization dedicated to providing safe harbor and support to at-risk children and youth. Children’s Harbor has helped over 11,000 children stay safely in their homes and out of the foster care system, preventing hundreds of children from being separated from their siblings. Additionally, Children’s Harbor also provides family group homes for teenagers who have been removed from their parents because of egregious abuse or neglect, maternity homes, and housing support for foster kids newly 18-years-old.

As the Dolphins kick off the regular season on Sept. 7 at 1:00 pm ET against the Indianapolis Colts, fans can follow along as Ingold and his foundation post weekly Gifts in Gold updates on social media— celebrating every yard gained and every Kickstart Kit delivered to Children’s Harbor.

About Ingold Family Foundation

The Ingold Family Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to empowering underserved youth through accessible and impactful learning experiences. We focus on fostering financial, mental and physical health, drawing inspiration from the valuable lessons learned in sports. The Ingold Family Foundation was founded in 2022 by Alec Ingold. For more information on the Ingold Family Foundation, visit alecingold.com/ingold-family-foundation.

About Children’s Harbor

Children's Harbor is a nationally accredited child welfare organization providing a safe harbor and support to at-risk children and youth. Established in 1996, they work to keep brothers and sisters together in safe and loving homes while in foster care and send family support counselors into homes experiencing crises to help stabilize and prevent family breakdowns. Children's Harbor also offers independent living programs, providing housing, life skills, and comprehensive support to guide teens aging out of foster care toward self-sufficiency and independence. For more information, visit childrensharbor.org/.

