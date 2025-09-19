Minister Solly Malatsi and Minister Siviwe Gwarube hand over smart devices to learners in Forest Village, Western Cape

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), in partnership with the Department of Basic Education and Primedia, today handed over smart devices to learners at a no-fee school in Forest Village, Cape Town.

The initiative forms part of government’s broader commitment to expand digital access in education, bridge the digital divide, and ensure that learners in under-resourced communities are equipped with the tools and skills necessary to thrive in a digital future.

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, emphasised the importance of public-private partnerships in ensuring inclusive digital transformation:

“Accessible, quality education is the cornerstone of an equal society. That is why these device handovers matter. Through partnerships like this, we can build a future we are proud to hand over to the young people gathered here today. This donation is a vote of confidence in our learners. It shows that we all believe in their potential.”

He further thanked Primedia for heeding to the Department’s call to support digital inclusion and stressed that technology must enhance learning:

“Devices only matter when they support great teaching. We are committed to continuing to improve connectivity, provide useful digital content, and ensure that teachers and learners use these tools effectively and safely.”

Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, welcomed the partnership and highlighted its role in strengthening the education system:

“Digital technologies are no longer optional; they are central to how young people learn and succeed. This collaboration demonstrates what is possible when government and the private sector work hand in hand. Our priority is to ensure that every learner, regardless of their background, can access digital tools that prepare them for the future.”

The Ministers praised the Western Cape Department of Education, school leadership, teachers, and parents for their role in maintaining a high standard of learning despite resource challenges.

The handover marks another milestone in government’s drive to ensure that the benefits of the digital economy are shared equitably, and that no learner is left behind.

