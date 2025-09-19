UNITAR Initiative Sets New Standard in Financial Crime Prevention, Certifying Over 1,200 Compliance Officers in Colombia

By elevating the quality of Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs), this initiative provides a critical boost to UIAF, enabling it to receive more actionable intelligence. This strengthening of the compliance ecosystem is a vital step in disrupting criminal networks and protecting national security.

This first diploma serves as a cornerstone in UNITAR's strategic commitment to strengthening the rule of law and building institutional capacity. This sustained effort is demonstrated through a growing portfolio of synergistic programmes, including the new Ethics and Sustainable Management course launched this August. Accessible via the Multidimensional Training Platform (Plataforma de Entrenamiento Multidimensional, PEM, for its acronym in Spanish), these initiatives collectively advance UNITAR's mandate to build more just and transparent societies.

Building on this resounding success, a second diploma is already in development to address more advanced and sector-specific risks, ensuring that compliance professionals remain at the forefront of a constantly evolving landscape, ready to meet future challenges head-on.