Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli delivers Rhodes University Open Guest Lecture on Governance, Heritage Month and Indigenous Languages, 22 Sept
Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli, will on Monday, 22 September 2025 deliver the keynote address at an Open Guest Lecture hosted by the School of Languages and Literatures at Rhodes University.
Her address will focus on “Governance contribution to empowering the community about Heritage Month and the importance of indigenous languages as part of institutional transformation.”
The lecture forms part of the University’s S.E.K. Mqhayi Week and Heritage Month activities celebrating the legacy of the renowned imbongi and writer whose work helped standardise isiXhosa and advance African linguistic scholarship.
Details of the lecture are as follows:
Date: Monday, 22 September 2025
Time: 18h30 (guests seated by 18h20)
Venue: Great Lecture Theatre, Rhodes University, Makhanda (Grahamstown)
Media enquiries and RSVPs:
Ms Mandisa Mbele
Office of the Deputy Minister in The Presidency
Cell: 082 580 2213
E-mail: mandisam@presidency.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.