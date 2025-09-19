Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe leads Skills and Business Imbizo in Oudtshoorn, 23 Sept

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, will lead a Skills and Business Imbizo aimed at establishing strategic partnerships between local businesses, municipalities, Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), and the South Cape TVET College in Oudtshoorn, Western Cape, on Tuesday, 23 September 2025.

The Imbizo is further targeted at young people who are neither in employment, education, nor training. Various partners and stakeholders will be part of the Imbizo, including businesses in retail, finance, agriculture, and Innovation and Technology. ‎

The Skills and Business Imbizo aims to connect both students and unemployed youth with training and potential job opportunities by directly linking them to industry and relevant skills development institutions.

At least four municipalities in the Western Cape will support the Skills and Business Imbizo, namely Oudtshoorn Local Municipality, Bitou Local Municipality, George Municipality, and the Garden Route District Municipality.

This important Imbizo aligns with Deputy Minister Gondwe’s vision to enhance access to higher education, amplify demand-led skills development, and bring higher education and training closer to our communities.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Time: 09:00 – 15:00

Date: 23 September 2025

Location: Oudtshoorn Town Hall

Enquiries:

Sipho Stuurman

Cell: 076 965 4880

E-mail: Stuurman.S@dhet.gov.za

