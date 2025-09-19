Lane switch on 34th Street West in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. — Traffic patterns on 34th Street West have changed in Williston as part of ongoing construction.

The south side of 34th Street reopened to traffic, while the north side is now closed to allow crews to complete asphalt paving, work on medians, and other roadway improvements. This traffic pattern will remain in place through the month of October.

The improvements are part of a larger infrastructure project designed to enhance safety and traffic flow along 34th Street West going into the Williston Square.

Motorists should plan for slower traffic and potential delays in the work zone. Additional signage and traffic control measures will be in place to guide drivers through the area.

For updates and more information, visit www.dot.nd.gov/williston-highway-2 or follow the City of Williston and NDDOT on social media.