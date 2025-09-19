Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,429 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,502 in the last 365 days.

Lane switch on 34th Street West in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. — Traffic patterns on 34th Street West have changed in Williston as part of ongoing construction.

The south side of 34th Street reopened to traffic, while the north side is now closed to allow crews to complete asphalt paving, work on medians, and other roadway improvements. This traffic pattern will remain in place through the month of October.  

The improvements are part of a larger infrastructure project designed to enhance safety and traffic flow along 34th Street West going into the Williston Square.

Motorists should plan for slower traffic and potential delays in the work zone. Additional signage and traffic control measures will be in place to guide drivers through the area.

For updates and more information, visit www.dot.nd.gov/williston-highway-2 or follow the City of Williston and NDDOT on social media.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lane switch on 34th Street West in Williston

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more