CHILD AND ADULT CARE FOOD PROGRAM SUPPORTS HEALTHY MEALS AND NUTRITION EDUCATION IN DAY CARE SETTINGS

Program sponsors serve nutritious meals and snacks for childcare and adult day care participants.

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller encouraged Texans to learn more about accessing nutritious meals in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) administers this federally funded program operating at more than 12,000 sites in Texas, including adult day care centers, childcare centers, home-based day cares, and afterschool programs. TDA and these partners are working to promote healthy lifestyles by ensuring eligible children and adults can enjoy nutritious free or reduced-price meals and snacks in CACFP.

“The Child and Adult Care Food Program plays a vital role in keeping Texans of all ages healthy and active,” Commissioner Miller said. “Our partners in CACFP work hard to serve about 200 million balanced meals and snacks every year in Texas. These meals help young Texans grow and older Texans continue to thrive. I want families to access this great resource and support the hard-working people putting healthy food on the table with CACFP.”

This October, schools and CACFP providers can take Commissioner Sid Miller’s Farm Fresh Challenge and earn recognition for serving more Texas products and providing agricultural education opportunities. The Challenge helps CACFP sponsors and Texas school nutrition teams promote Farm Fresh practices and connections to Texas agriculture. For more information about the Challenge, visit SquareMeals.org/Farm Fresh Challenge and for more information about CACFP, visit SquareMeals.org/CACFP.

Benefits

CACFP meals are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and meet specific nutrition standards. Participants receive a balanced meal that can include Texas products.

At centers and day care homes that include meals as part of tuition, meals will be available to enrolled participants at no separate charge. Meals served at eligible at-risk afterschool programs are free to all participants in the program.

At centers and day care homes where meals are charged separately from tuition, the following groups automatically qualify for free meals:

Children in households getting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits; receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits; or who are enrolled in Early Head Start; Head Start or Even Start Programs; or who receive Food Distribution Programs on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) benefits automatically qualify for free meals through participating CACFP providers. Foster children placed with a caregiver by the state or courts are eligible for free meals. If you have foster children living with you and wish to apply for free meals for your foster child, contact your participating childcare center or day care home for assistance. Adults who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, Food Distribution Programs on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) benefits, Medicaid or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) automatically qualify for free meals.

The following groups may qualify for free or reduced-price meals depending on their eligibility information as indicated in their application:

Children in households that do not receive any of the above assistance may qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on household income. See the chart below for income eligibility guidelines. Parents or guardians who become unemployed may apply for free or reduced-price meals on behalf of their children at any time during the period of unemployment. Children and adults in households participating in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) may be eligible for free or reduced-price meals. Adults who do not receive any of the above assistance may qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on household income. See the chart below for income eligibility guidelines.

Meals are made available without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

Application

To apply for free or reduced-price meals, you may request an application from your childcare center, adult day care center, or day care home provider. The information provided on the application will be treated confidentially and will be used only for eligibility determinations and verification of information.

To locate a center or day care home participating in the CACFP, call (877) TEX-MEAL. Participating childcare locations will also display official "Building for the Future" and “And Justice for All” posters.

Income Eligibility Guidelines (July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2026)

Household Size Total Income Annual Monthly Twice Monthly Biweekly Weekly No. of Household Members Free Reduced Free Reduced Free Reduced Free Reduced Free Reduced 1 $20,345 $28,953 $1,696 $2,413 $848 $1,207 $783 $1,114 $392 $557 2 $27,495 $39,128 $2,292 $3,261 $1,146 $1,631 $1,058 $1,505 $529 $753 3 $34,645 $49,303 $2,888 $4,109 $1,444 $2,055 $1,333 $1,897 $667 $949 4 $41,795 $59,478 $3,483 $4,957 $1,742 $2,479 $1,608 $2,288 $804 $1,144 5 $48,945 $69,653 $4,079 $5,805 $2,040 $2,903 $1,883 $2,679 $942 $1,340 6 $56,095 $79,828 $4,675 $6,653 $2,338 $3,327 $2,158 $3,071 $1,079 $1,536 7 $63,245 $90,003 $5,271 $7,501 $2,636 $3,751 $2,433 $3,462 $1,217 $1,731 8 $70,395 $100,178 $5,867 $8,349 $2,934 $4,175 $2,708 $3,853 $1,354 $1,927 For each additional family member, add +$7,150 +$10,175 +$596 +$848 +$298 +$424 +$275 +$392 +$138 +$196

Rights

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/ad-3027.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

1. Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or 2. Fax: (833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or 3. Email: mailto:program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.