Commissioner Miller Kicks Off Texas Taste Tour for National School Lunch Week

This Year’s Event Takes Students on a Nutritional Journey Across the Lone Star State

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller kicked off National School Lunch Week today, celebrating healthy Texas foods with the theme, Texas Taste Tour: Your School Lunch Passport. During the week of October 13-17, 2025, schools will take students on a healthy-food journey with stops in different agricultural regions of the Lone Star State. Highlighting Texas agriculture in this annual celebration demonstrates the Texas Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) commitment to bringing more local food to school lunchrooms.

“I am proud that we are encouraging students to learn more about Texas agriculture and local food,” Commissioner Sid Miller said. “During National School Lunch Week, nutrition teams use special menus, decorations, activities, and more to bring students to the cafeteria for healthy meals. This year’s theme goes a step further and combines school lunch with the great foods of Texas. That’s why this week I’m honoring some of the hardest-working professionals I know: farmers, ranchers, and school nutrition professionals.”

National School Lunch Week coincides with Commissioner Sid Miller’s Farm Fresh Challenge, an October event that recognizes schools for serving more Texas-grown products and providing opportunities for learning about Texas agriculture. Nationally, schools also celebrate Farm to School Month in October. TDA offers resources such as curated menus for the theme Texas Taste Tour: Your School Lunch Passport and the Cooking for the Seasons cookbook to ensure schools can turn this month into a fall festival of good nutrition.

To engage schools in preparing for National School Lunch Week, TDA held a contest allowing selected schools to get cafeteria makeovers that include decorations for the 2025 theme. The TDA Food and Nutrition Division outreach team will visit, decorate, and celebrate at Dew ISD and Latexo ISD in East Texas.

All Texas schools can access TDA resources available for download on SquareMeals.org, such as posters, participation charts, morning announcements, an activity kit, and more.

The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) partners with more than 8,000 schools to provide 3 million lunches every school day. Promoting events like National School Lunch Week reminds children to access balanced meals in the cafeteria. These celebrations also highlight the hard work and dedication of the school nutrition professionals serving the meals. TDA and Commissioner Miller encourage all Texans to join school nutrition professionals in celebrating National School Lunch Week with the theme Texas Taste Tour: Your School Lunch Passport. To learn more, visit www.SquareMeals.org/NSLW .

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.