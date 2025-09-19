OPINION: PRESIDENT TRUMP PUTS AGRICULTURE FIRST, AND TEXAS IS READY FOR THE FUTURE

An Editorial by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller

September 19, 2025

Farmers and ranchers don’t expect handouts; they want a fair deal. Once again, with President Donald J. Trump, American agriculture finally regained the recognition and support it deserves. Trump respects rural America for what it is: the backbone of this country, not something to be pushed aside or exploited for political gain.

When President Trump took office, agriculture was on shaky ground. Markets were unpredictable, trade deals were not in our favor, and family farms were struggling to hang on. However, Trump and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary, Brooke Rollins, took charge with strong, no-nonsense leadership. They set to work fixing the problems that career politicians ignored, and they did it in a hurry.

After only a few months in office, the results speak for themselves. The most recent USDA forecast shows the US trade deficit declining for the first time in years. This didn’t just happen on its own. Trump pushed back against China and other countries that cheat on trade, took down unfair barriers, and leveled the playing field for American producers.

The Trump administration is preparing to renegotiate trade agreements, such as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), to create fairer competition for Texas beef, corn, cotton, and dairy farmers. They are reducing burdensome regulations, such as the Waters of the United States (WOTUS), protecting family farms from excessive government interference, and returning control to the landowners who work the land.

Trump also implemented historic tax relief, allowing families to reinvest in their farms rather than sending their profits to the IRS. He secured $50 billion for rural healthcare, expanded broadband, rebuilt infrastructure, and defended American agriculture against foreign markets trying to undercut us.

That kind of leadership makes a tangible impact on the ground. Farmers and ranchers in Texas saw the effects in their operations, markets, and livelihoods. Whether it's cotton growers in the Panhandle or ranchers in the Hill Country, people are feeling the difference.

Unfortunately, the Biden administration shoved rural America aside and walked away. Instead of empowering producers, they bogged us down with regulations, drove up the costs of fuel, fertilizer, and equipment, and weakened our position abroad. They treated the hardworking men and women who feed this nation like a problem, not the solution.

For years, Texas agriculture has faced significant challenges. From global competition to threats like the New World Screwworm and devastating fires and floods, producers have had to overcome many obstacles. Now, my agency can work closely and proactively with the USDA to deploy new technology and resources, rather than competing with those who should be providing support. Our partnership with the USDA and Secretary Rollins is crucial because our farmers need protection and a fair chance at success.

President Trump is showing what happens when a leader prioritizes the economic engine of American agriculture. Every meal, every export, and every job in rural America and beyond confirms one simple truth: this country depends on agriculture.

Because of exemplary leadership in the White House, we can tap into new markets, embrace cutting-edge technology, and empower the next generation of farmers and ranchers. President Trump has already established a phenomenal track record of prioritizing America and American agriculture.

Here in Texas, we’re continuing that momentum, standing up for rural America and maintaining our state's position as a global leader in agriculture.