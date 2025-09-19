New York State Committee on Open Government to Meet on Tuesday, September 30th at 10am

Members of the New York State Committee on Open Government will meet in person on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at 10am, at the Department of State offices in Albany, Buffalo and New York City. One or more Committee members may participate by videoconference pursuant to Public Officers Law Section 103-a. An agenda for this meeting will be posted. Members of the public may join the meeting in person at any of the locations listed in this notice or remotely by using the WebEx information below. Note that if you wish to join the Committee in person at a Department of State location, please leave extra time so that you may clear building security requirements.

WHO: New York State Committee on Open Government

WHAT: Meeting of the Committee

WHEN: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at 10am

WHERE: New York Department of State offices at:

One Commerce Plaza/99 Washington Avenue

Conference Room 1112, Albany, NY

Ellicott Square Building/295 Main Street, Suite 821

Conference Room 803, Buffalo, NY

123 William Street

Conference Room 2008, New York, NY



WebEx Information

https://meetny-gov.webex.com/meetny-gov/j.php?MTID=mc504ddc9025602b8acf45ffadec446bc

Password: COOG0930 (26640931 when dialing from a phone of video system)

Audio conference information

1-415-527-5035

Access code: 2826 011 2321