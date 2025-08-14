AUGUST DECLARED APPENDIX CANCER AWARENESS MONTH; BUILDINGS TO SHINE AMBER

August is Appendix Cancer Awareness Month: City Buildings to Light Up in Amber

While the study highlights an alarming increase among younger adults, appendix cancer can impact individuals across all age groups” — Deborah Shelton, Executive Director of ACPMP

SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move to raise awareness about a rare and challenging cancer that is on the rise, prominent buildings across the country will turn amber throughout August, recognized as Appendix Cancer Awareness Month. This initiative aims to shed light on appendix cancer, its increasing incidence, and the critical need for early detection and research.

Appendix Cancer on the Rise

A new study has found a dramatic rise in cases of appendix cancer among Generation X and Millennials in the United States. The research, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine (July 2025), reveals that Americans born after 1945 face significantly higher risks, with rates quadrupling in those born in the mid-1980s.

“While the study highlights an alarming increase among younger adults, appendix cancer can impact individuals across all age groups”, says Deborah Shelton, Executive Director of Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation. “Many cases are diagnosed from an incidental finding in an unrelated surgery or other procedure. Because it is so rare, the disease is often misdiagnosed and requires treatment at highly specialized cancer centers.”

Appendix cancer affects 2–9 per 1,000,000 people. The incidence rate has increased exponentially, prompting the medical community to call for heightened awareness and research funding.

Symptoms and Importance of Early Detection

Appendix cancer often presents with symptoms that can easily be mistaken for other conditions, such as:

• Persistent abdominal or pelvic pain

• Bloating

• Changes in bowel habits

• Unexpected weight loss or weight gain

Early detection is crucial for improving outcomes, as the disease can spread to other parts of the body, complicating treatment efforts.

A Tribute to Lives Lost

The observance of Appendix Cancer Awareness Month also serves as a tribute to those who have lost their lives to this disease. Celebrities like Audrey Hepburn, Carol Higgins Clark, Sue Grafton, Stuart Scott, and Adan Canto – all of whom had their lives cut short by appendix cancer – have helped bring this issue to the forefront, inspiring advocacy and support for those affected. Their stories remind us of the urgency to support ongoing research, educational initiatives, and to provide additional resources for patients and their families.

Join the Awareness Campaign

Throughout August, the public is encouraged to participate in awareness activities and share information about appendix cancer. Educational materials, stories, and details about symptoms and treatment options will be made available on ACPMP.org/August. Cities across the country are illuminating their buildings in amber to symbolize hope and solidarity with those affected by appendix cancer.

For more information on appendix cancer and how you can support awareness efforts, please visit ACPMP.org or contact:

Dana Jackson Cohen

617-818-8352

dana@acpmp.org

About the Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation

The Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation (ACPMP) is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about appendix cancer and funding research efforts to improve diagnosis, treatment, and patient outcomes. Through education, advocacy, and support, we strive to make a meaningful impact in the fight against this rare but challenging cancer that is on the rise.

###END###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.