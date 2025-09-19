Northwest Collision in St. Petersburg earns Lexus OEM certification, reinforcing its leadership in certified collision repair and customer care.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northwest Collision Earns Esteemed Lexus Certification, Elevating St. Petersburg's Auto Repair Standards

Northwest Collision Center, a trusted family-owned collision repair facility, has officially earned certification as a Lexus-approved collision center. This recognition places the shop among an exclusive group of facilities nationwide authorized to restore Lexus vehicles to original factory specifications.

Achieving Lexus certification requires meeting some of the most rigorous standards in the automotive repair industry. The process includes substantial investment in specialized equipment and tools, along with ongoing brand-specific training. Technicians must complete advanced instruction at Lexus College, focusing on repair procedures for modern vehicle materials and safety systems. These measures ensure every repair maintains the vehicle’s structural integrity, safety, and long-term performance.

This milestone also reflects the shop’s embrace of Omotenashi, a Japanese philosophy of hospitality that anticipates customer needs with sincerity and care. In practice, it means providing a seamless, respectful, and transparent repair experience—from the initial estimate through final delivery—designed to ease the stress of collision repair for Lexus owners.

A Word from the Owner

"We are incredibly honored to receive this certification from Lexus. It validates our team's hard work and dedication to providing the highest standard of repair," said Greg Descent, Owner of Northwest Collision Center.

Located at 3301 Tyrone Blvd. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33710, Northwest Collision Center continues to expand its OEM certification portfolio, which already includes Tesla, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The addition of Lexus further underscores its commitment to certified collision repair that upholds factory standards and customer trust.

About Northwest Collision Center

Founded in 1959, Northwest Collision Center is a family-owned and operated auto body repair shop serving the St. Petersburg community. The facility specializes in OEM-certified repairs and offers services such as frame straightening, dent removal, auto painting, and ADAS calibration. Known for transparency, technical expertise, and a 4.9-star customer rating across more than 500 reviews, Northwest Collision Center remains committed to restoring vehicles with precision and care.

