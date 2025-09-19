Upcoming Data Reports Due in October

The following data reports are due to the Maine Department of Education (DOE) in the month of October: Dropout Report, October Enrollment, and Staff Certification. Please find instructions, resources, and important dates in the information below.

Dropout Report

The Dropout Report defines dropouts based on the federal requirements, meeting allof the following criteria: students enrolled at any time from October 1, 2024-September 30, 2025, who are exited from State Synergy with a code, who are expected to return, and who are not enrolled on October 1, 2025.

Dates:

Open: October 2

Due: October 15

Resources:

October Enrollment

This report will populate based on enrollment data entered by upload or manual entry into State Synergy. Certification of the October 1 Student Count Report opens on October 16 and is due on October 30. This report is used in the calculation of essential programs and services (EPS) funding allocations and federal reporting. Special Education Directors in school administrative units (SAUs) will need to review and certify the EF-S-05 Part 1 (Special Education Child Count) before superintendents can certify overall counts. Superintendents in SAUs with publicly funded students are required to review and certify the October 1 Student Count Report in NEO before submitting it to the Maine DOE.

Note: It is recommended to wait until close to October 30 to certify these reports to avoid decertifying and recertifying multiple times.

Dates:

Report begins to populate: October 1

Certification becomes available: October 16

Due for certification: October 30

Resources:

Staff Certification

This report will populate based on active staff assignments in NEO Staff. Certification of the Staff EPS Counts is due on October 30. This report is used in the calculation of EPS funding allocations. Special Education Directors must review and certify the EF-S-05 Part 2 (Special Education Staff Count) before superintendents can certify overall counts. Superintendents are required to review and certify the Staff Certification Report in NEO before submitting it to the Maine DOE.

Dates:

Due for certification: October 30

Resources:

For further information, questions, and technical support, please contact the Maine DOE Help Desk at MEDMS.Support@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896.