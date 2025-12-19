MEDIA RELEASE: Mainers Encouraged to Nominate an Educator for State/County Teacher of the Year

Nominations for the Maine Teacher of the Year program are open through Friday, January 30, 2026.

STATEWIDE, Maine—Nominations are now open for the Maine Teacher of the Year program, which celebrates excellence in teaching and elevates the importance of the teaching profession. Traditionally, Maine selects a County Teacher of the Year from each of Maine’s 16 counties. One of those educators is later named State Teacher of the Year and also becomes Maine’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year.

Maine’s State and County Teachers of the Year serve as ambassadors of the teaching profession and advocate for the quality education of Maine students. Throughout their year of service, these teachers have the opportunity to create a greater public awareness about the inspiring work happening in Maine schools, amplify the voices of fellow educators, and assist in ongoing efforts to strengthen Maine’s educator workforce. They receive ongoing professional learning and participate in county-, state-, and nation-wide leadership opportunities.

Anyone—from students, to parents, to school administrators and colleagues, to community members—is encouraged to nominate an educator for the Maine Teacher of the Year program! Nominations are open now through Friday, January 30, 2026, at 5 p.m. To nominate, please fill out this form. Self-nominations and nominations from family members will not be accepted.

Becky Hallowell, 2025 Maine State Teacher of the Year, said her journey began with a nomination for 2024 Lincoln County Teacher of the Year. She shared the impact that the past year has had on her life:

“The experiences I have had as Maine Teacher of the Year have been transformative. I made connections throughout our state and nation with astounding educators, supportive community members, and cutting-edge business leaders. I encourage everyone to nominate an influential teacher for Maine County Teacher of the Year recognition. The nomination itself tells teachers that they are seen and appreciated. Additionally, every County Teacher of the Year joins a collaborative cohort that works to bring out the best in all teachers across the state.”

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Educate Maine, a business-led organization with a mission of championing college and career readiness, work collaboratively to manage and administer the Maine Teacher of the Year program. Funding is provided by Bangor Savings Bank, Geiger, Maine State Lottery, and Unum, with support from the Maine State Board of Education and the Maine County and State Teachers of the Year Association. Through the generous support of these businesses, there is no cost to the local school district when the Maine Teacher of the Year is out of the classroom on their official duties.

“The Maine Department of Education proudly supports the Maine Teacher of the Year program, an excellent opportunity every year to celebrate the dedicated, talented educators in our state whose hard work often goes unrecognized,” Maine DOE Commissioner Pender Makin said. “We encourage all Mainers to consider nominating a teacher who has made a positive impact on their local community.”

“We are thrilled that nominations are now open for 2026 Maine County Teachers of the Year,” Jason Judd, Ed.D, Executive Director of Educate Maine, said. “Maine has wonderful educators across all 16 counties, and we hope you will consider nominating an educator in your community for this important recognition.”

Teachers who are nominated for the Maine Teacher of the Year program must:

Hold the appropriate professional certification for their teaching position;

Be a certified, in-good-standing, pre-K—grade 12 teacher in a state-accredited public school—including career and technical education and adult education centers, public charter schools, or publicly supported secondary schools (i.e., private schools that enroll 60 percent or more publicly funded students, sometimes referred to as “town academies”);

Be actively teaching students at least 50 percent of the workday at the time of nomination and during their year of recognition;

Maintain their teaching position and remain in the county for which they are selected throughout their year of recognition;

Have a minimum of five years of teaching, three of which are in Maine.

The 2026 Maine County Teachers of the Year will be announced in May. Through a selection process designed by educators, that pool will then be narrowed to semi-finalists and state finalists before the 2027 Maine State Teacher of the Year is announced in the fall.

The Maine Teacher of the Year program is committed to a nomination and selection process that ensures people of all backgrounds are represented. Educate Maine and the Maine DOE champion that commitment by encouraging the nomination of educators from culturally diverse experiences and backgrounds.

For more information about the Maine Teacher of the Year program, please visit the Maine Teacher of the Year website.





Becky Hallowell, 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year, has used her platform to promote outdoor education.

The 2025 Maine County Teachers of the Year cohort poses with Governor Janet Mills.

Julia Edwards, a choral music teacher in RSU 16, was named 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year.