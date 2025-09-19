Concierge Auctions: Dallas Area Estate Sets Southlake Record for Sale Price in Just 47 Days in Hong Kong Sale Auction

Architectural marvel on nearly 4 gated acres is pending sale at auction as the highest recorded sale in Southlake since 2023

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that an extraordinary Dallas area estate at 1469 Sunshine Lane is pending sale for a record price of $14.224 million following a live auction at The Upper House in Hong Kong. Four bidders completed to own the sprawling property on nearly four gated acres. When closed, the sale will mark the highest recorded sale in Southlake since 2023.

"The exceptional market response demonstrates the global appetite for truly unique luxury properties via a transparent, competitive platform," said Hannah Serwatka, Vice President of Business Development at Concierge Auctions. "This Southlake estate perfectly exemplifies architectural excellence combined with world-class entertainment amenities."

Concierge Auctions’ 2025 “Luxury Homes Index,” the 10th edition of the leading global auction firm’s annual report examining key luxury residential markets nationally, found that the average Days On Market (DOM) for top luxury property sales in Dallas in 2024 was 341 days. After having been listed for 1,212 days, in this instance, the sellers went to auction and achieved a sale in 47 days.

The architectural marvel features a full entertainment basement with basketball court and bowling alley, eight luxurious bedroom suites, and sophisticated smart home automation systems. Entertainment amenities include dual chef's kitchens and multiple outdoor spaces.

Additional luxury features include a resort-style pool and spa, climate-controlled wine room, professional recording facilities, and separate guest apartment. Located within Southlake's prestigious community, the estate offers proximity to championship golf courses, luxury shopping, and DFW Airport access.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

