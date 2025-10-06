Luxury Waterfront Residences on Dubai Creek to Sell via Concierge Auctions

Palazzo Versace, Units 1401, 2316, and 2620 Palazzo Versace, Units 1401, 2316, and 2620 Palazzo Versace, Units 1401, 2316, and 2620 Palazzo Versace, Units 1401, 2316, and 2620 Palazzo Versace, Units 1401, 2316, and 2620

Collection of opulent units at Palazzo Versace to sell in cooperation with Liudmila Shapedko of Royal Luxe Properties

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An extraordinary collection of luxury residences at Palazzo Versace, Dubai Creek, will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions. Listed in cooperation with Liudmila Shapedko of Royal Luxe Properties, the seven-bedroom, seven-full-bathroom, three-half-bathroom package, to be sold separately or collectively, offers over 6,000 square feet of opulent living space. Bidding is scheduled to open on 15 October and will culminate on 29 October.

“Palazzo Versace represents the pinnacle of waterfront luxury in Dubai,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “It offers a rare opportunity for buyers to secure a residence that combines refined design, exclusive amenities, and unparalleled access at one of the most prestigious addresses in the UAE.”

“Palazzo Versace’s extraordinary blend of elegance and comfort creates a truly immersive lifestyle,” added Shapedko. “The combination of light-filled interiors, seamless indoor-outdoor spaces, and access to the marina provide seamless spaces for both relaxation and entertaining.”

Situated along Dubai Creek in the exclusive Jaddaf Waterfront district, Palazzo Versace blends modern elegance with Italian Renaissance architecture. Floor-to-ceiling windows, private balconies, and meticulously crafted interiors showcase a signature design inspired by Gianni Versace, including custom fabrics, marble, mosaics, and premium finishes throughout.

The collection includes two-bedroom units 1401 and 2316, and a three-bedroom unit 2620. The units are offered collectively at $4.2 million, or individually with Unit 1401 at $1.55 million, Unit 2316 at $1.2 million, and Unit 2620 listed at $1.6 million. Each offers opulent primary suites with jacuzzis, open-plan living and dining areas, gourmet kitchens with Miele appliances, covered parking, and private balconies with sweeping creek, marina, and garden views—all complemented by bespoke furnishings and high-end finishes.

“Each residence at Palazzo Versace provides unmatched comfort and elegance,” said seller Poul Kristiansen. “Between its spacious, sun-filled interiors, stunning creek and marina views, and tranquil design, the collection truly offers seamless access to a lifestyle of luxury and leisure.”

Palazzo Versace offers a wealth of world-class amenities, including nine fine-dining restaurants and bars, three outdoor pools with mosaic accents, a full-service luxury spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a kids’ club. Residents also enjoy private beach access, 24/7 concierge and security, beautifully landscaped gardens, covered parking, and private marina docking for yachts.

Palazzo Versace’s location combines modern luxury with cultural richness. Residents enjoy nearby landmarks such as the Gold and Spice Souks, Dubai Mall, and historic sites, including Al Fahidi, Etihad Museum, and Al Shindagha. With easy access to world-class dining, premier recreational and cultural destinations, and Dubai International Airport and major business districts, the location completes an unparalleled lifestyle.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

