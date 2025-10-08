Concierge Auctions Announces October Auction Lineup of over US$90 Million in Properties Spanning Three Continents

Featuring marquee properties in North America, Europe, and Asia, bidding will close online throughout October via the firm's global marketplace

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to present its marquee offerings of over US$90 million in properties as part of the firm's October auction line-up, showcasing a tailored selection of the world's finest properties spanning Jackson, Wyoming, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Geneva, Switzerland. Bidding will open via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, and close through 30 October.

Featured properties:

154 Route de Suisse, Versoix, Geneva, Switzerland

Listed for 23M CHF by Nathalie Assir of Forbes Global Properties.

Starting Bids Expected Between 6 million CHF and 12 million CHF.

Bid 17–30 October.

Villa Fleur d'Eau is a historically significant 1867 Second Empire mansion in Versoix, Geneva, where the Reagan-Gorbachev Summit took place in 1985. Currently reimagined as a sophisticated commercial space with 993 square meters across multiple levels, the mansion's residential heritage suggests future possibilities for Swiss nationals or residents. The property features magnificent Lake Geneva and Mont Blanc views within a 12,125-square-meter landscaped park.

Lake Chelan Winery Empire, Wine Country, Washington

Listed for US$8.2445 million by Adam Rynd and Leah Tozer of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

Reserve Met: Selling to the Highest Bidder. Current High Bid US$3 million.

Bid through 16 October.

An extraordinary French provincial estate awaits, featuring celebrated vineyard operations and a state-of-the-art production facility that spans this incomparable three-property sanctuary. This winery empire enables owners to reside within their own celebrated operation, complete with award-winning méthode champenoise production, an intimate 18 Brix restaurant, and a renowned wedding venue. The collection, selling collectively or separately, includes the exceptional Lake Chelan House with a current high bid of US$1.25 million, Karma Vineyards with a current high bid of US$1 million, and Entiat Warehouse with a current high bid of US$750 thousand. This unprecedented opportunity delivers a turnkey wine empire positioned in Washington's celebrated wine region.

Smokey Willow Farm, 2599 NW 100th Avenue, Ocala, Florida

Listed for US$15.4 million by Rene’ Bartum of eXp Realty LLC.

Starting Bids Expected Between US$4.5 million and US$8.5 million.

Bid 16–29 October.

An extraordinary equestrian sanctuary awaits at Smokey Willow Farm, combining luxury residential living with world-class equestrian facilities on 77 pristine acres adjacent to the World Equestrian Center. This remarkable compound features four distinct homes, including a 3,200-square-foot primary residence with an in-law suite, providing flexible accommodations for family and guests. Comprehensive horse facilities showcase 41 stalls across three meticulously maintained barns, a covered arena for year-round training, and a half-mile track for exercising champions. This exceptional offering presents a rare opportunity to own a fully operational equestrian estate in the heart of Florida's horse country, perfectly positioned for competition and breeding excellence.

627 Ryegrass Road, Daniel, Jackson Area, Wyoming

Listed for US$13.9 million by Katie Robertson of Keller Williams Jackson Hole.

Starting Bids Expected Between US$4.5 million and US$6.5 million.

Bid 16–30 October.

An extraordinary 640-acre Wyoming estate awaits, surrounded by public land and protected under conservation easement with three ponds and abundant wildlife. This meticulously crafted luxury compound features a custom main residence showcasing authentic Western elegance, a guest house with an indoor pool for year-round enjoyment, and an oversized workshop for equipment and recreational vehicles. The property offers unparalleled privacy and outdoor recreation access, with direct connections to pristine wilderness for hiking, hunting, and fishing. Dramatic mountain views stretch across unspoiled landscapes, while the conservation easement ensures the land's natural beauty remains preserved for generations, creating an extraordinary legacy opportunity in Jackson's most coveted countryside.

Additional offerings:

Saguaro Ranch, 7902 Route 42, Waynesville, Ohio

Listed for US$6.9 million by Alexis Galligan of Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty.

Starting Bids Expected Between US$2 million and US$3.5 million.

Bid 15–23 October.

An extraordinary Western legacy awaits at Saguaro Ranch, this pristine 189-acre riverfront estate where frontier spirit meets Ohio Valley elegance. The magnificent 7,000-square-foot log home showcases authentic craftsmanship with hand-carved bears and custom ironwork throughout seven bedrooms. Premier equestrian facilities include professional stables and training areas, while a mile of Little Miami River frontage provides exceptional water access for fishing and recreation. This unparalleled compound delivers a rare combination of rustic luxury and natural beauty.

7944 Dante Drive, Littleton, Denver Area, Colorado

Listed for US$7.75 million by Nick Schossow of Compass.

Starting Bids Expected Between US$4 million and US$5.5 million.

Bid 15–29 October.

A Spanish Mediterranean masterpiece awaits within the exclusive gates of Ravenna Country Club, where authentic lime plaster architecture meets Colorado's dramatic red rock landscape. This award-winning custom estate commands over 10,000 square feet featuring museum-quality craftsmanship, a Naples-imported wood-fired oven, and a crown jewel wine cave that earned Project of the Year recognition. Soaring ceilings, custom tilework, and refined interior spaces create an atmosphere of Old World elegance, while championship golf and country club amenities complement this extraordinary residence.

4 Broadcreek Circle, Near Daytona Beach, Ormond Beach, Florida

Listed for US$3.595 million by Frank Molner of Oceans Luxury Realty.

Reserve Met. Current High Bid US$1.8 million.

Bid Through 15 October.

An extraordinary estate spans 1.02 acres, offering over 13,000 square feet of luxurious living space across a magnificent 8,663-square-foot main residence and spectacular 3,969-square-foot pool house. Resort-style amenities include a professional outdoor kitchen, entertainment complex with casino area, spa, fitness center, and two guest suites for the ultimate private retreat. This exceptional compound delivers hotel-caliber luxury for elegant entertaining and relaxed coastal living minutes from world-renowned beaches.

casa blanca | 21808 Briarcliff Drive, Spicewood, Texas

Listed for US$2.89 million by Jonny Wells and Terry Omans of eXp Realty LLC.

Reserve Met. Current High Bid US$1.4 million.

Bid Through 15 October.

An extraordinary Lake Travis sanctuary awaits at casa blanca, where entertaining transcends the ordinary. This stunning four-bedroom lakefront estate commands 135 feet of deep-water frontage with breathtaking 180-degree panoramic views from every room. The private dock with multiple lifts transforms the lake into a personal playground for boating and water sports. Floor-to-ceiling windows capture spectacular sunset vistas, while the open-concept design flows seamlessly to expansive outdoor living spaces overlooking crystal-clear waters.

Palazzo Versace, Units 1401, 2316, and 2620, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Listed for US$4.2 million by Liudmila Shapedko of Royal Luxe Properties L.L.C.

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1.3 million and US$2.75 million.

Bid 15–29 October.

Unparalleled luxury awaits at Palazzo Versace, where these exceptional residences sell separately or collectively. Each residence features creek views, an opulent primary suite with a jacuzzi, and exclusive access to nine restaurants and bars. The building's classical architecture incorporates subtle modern influences, creating an atmosphere of timeless elegance within one of Dubai's most dynamic waterfront communities with five-star amenities including concierge services, fitness facilities, and resort-style pools. The collection, selling collectively or separately, includes Unit 1401 listed for US$1.55 million with starting bids expected between US$400 thousand and US$950 thousand, Unit 2316 listed for US$1.2 million with starting bids expected between US$350 thousand and US$800 thousand, and Unit 2620 listed for US$1.6 million with starting bids expected between US$500 thousand and US$1.125 million.

Chalet View, 3857 Winter Lane, Unit A, Whitefish, Montana

Listed for US$2.25 million by Cjay Clark and Sean Averill of PureWest Christie’s International Real Estate.

Starting Bids Expected Between US$900 thousand and US$1.2 million.

Bid 16–30 October.

An extraordinary ski-in/ski-out opportunity awaits at Chalet View, where luxury mountain living meets unparalleled convenience just steps from Chair Three at Whitefish Mountain Resort. This brand-new construction features premium finishes throughout, four bedrooms plus bunk room for accommodating family and guests, and approved rental potential in Montana's premier resort destination. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame spectacular mountain vistas, while high-end appliances and custom millwork create an atmosphere of refined alpine elegance.

