Concierge Auctions Announces Lineup for Fall 2025 Mountain Towns Sale

627 Ryegrass Road, Daniel, Wyoming 7944 Dante Drive, Littleton, Colorado 3857 Winter Lane, Unit A, Whitefish, Montana 4234 Brown Ranch Road, Placerville, Near Telluride, CO

Top mountain properties near Jackson, Wyoming; Denver and Telluride, Colorado; and Whitefish, Montana, to be auctioned over the course of two weeks

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions presents its Fall 2025 Mountain Towns Sale lineup featuring a curation of some of the finest luxury mountain properties across North America, including marquee properties near Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Denver and Telluride, Colorado, and Whitefish, Montana, totaling over $30 million in luxury real estate. Online bidding will take place during October and November, opening as early as 15 October and culminating as late as 14 November.

The lineup includes:

Solitude Ranch at Aspen Ridge, Daniel, Jackson Area, Wyoming

An extraordinary 640-acre luxury estate offering panoramic mountain vistas, three ponds, and direct access to unlimited outdoor recreation. The 11,337-square-foot main residence has nine bedrooms and 12.5 bathrooms, complemented by a 3,456-square-foot two-level guest house with an indoor pool. Originally listed at $13.9 million, the estate is offered in cooperation with Katie Robertson of Keller Williams Jackson Hole, with starting bids anticipated to range between $4.5 million and $6.5 million. Images may be viewed here with credit to Keller Williams Jackson Hole, and drone credit to Alex Gavic.

Littleton, Denver Area, Colorado

Just nine miles south of Denver, this Spanish Mediterranean masterpiece is nestled in Colorado’s dramatic red rock landscape. The award-winning custom estate commands over 10,000 square feet of sophisticated living space featuring museum-quality craftsmanship. Originally listed at $7.75 million, the property is offered in cooperation with Nick Schossow of Compass, with starting bids anticipated to range between $4 million and $5.5 million. Images may be viewed here with credit to Geovanny Flores.

Placerville, Near Telluride, Colorado

A magnificent legacy estate awaits on this pristine 140+ acre Colorado mountain ranch offering panoramic San Juan Mountain views. The custom residence and spectacular craftsman timber frame barn with horse facilities create an extraordinary compound in coveted Hunting Unit 61 and 25 minutes to world world-class ski and golf resort in Telluride. Originally listed at $7.2 million, the property is offered in cooperation with Anne-Britt Ostlund of Mountain Rose Realty, with starting bids anticipated to range between $3.5 million and $5 million. Images may be viewed here with credit to Josh Johnson.

Whitefish, Montana

An extraordinary ski-in/ski-out opportunity awaits at Chalet View, where luxury mountain living meets unparalleled convenience just steps from Whitefish Mountain Resort. This brand-new construction showcases premium finishes throughout, while the rooftop patio maximizes enjoyment of stunning mountain and valley panoramas. Originally listed at $2.25 million, the home is offered in cooperation with Cjay Clark and Sean Averill of PureWest Christie’s International Real Estate, with starting bids anticipated to range between $900,000 and $1.2 million. Images may be viewed here with credit to Green Kat Photography and Montana Drone Company.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.