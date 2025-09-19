Miami Emerges as the Hispanic Capital of Entrepreneurship.

Carola Reina & Jonathan Lopez (Founders, Miami Emprendedores)

Meet Miami Entrepreneurs 2025: Empowering the Hispanic Business Community

You will find practical learnings to start or grow your business. Best of all: you’ll meet others like you who have already walked this path, plus experts ready to support your journey of growth.” — Carola Reina, Founder of Miami Emprendedores

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The soul of the entrepreneur is curious, brave, and full of questions. With that energy comes the second edition of Meet Miami Emprendedores 2025, to be held this coming Friday, October 17, in Miami. Organized by Miami Emprendedores, the event will bring together nearly 200 Hispanic professionals, consultants, and leaders with a clear vision for growth in the United States.The gathering will provide practical learning spaces, inspirational talks, and unique networking opportunities, featuring the participation of approximately 50 exhibitors and partner brands that believe in the power of a community with a purpose.“At Meet 2025, you will find practical learnings to start or grow your business. The best part is you won’t be alone: you’ll meet others like you, those who have already walked this path, and a group of expert consultants who support this journey of growth,” says Carola Reina, Founder of Miami Emprendedores.A central feature of the event will be The TurnKey, Miami Emprendedores’ consulting service, which takes entrepreneurs through the seven key areas of business: business model, branding, marketing & PR, finance, legal, sales, and business mindset. Each area is led by specialists and designed for new businesses seeking to launch in Miami, as well as those wanting to grow within the ecosystem. A tool designed as “the key to open the doors of success in Miami.”At MEET 2025, top executives and community leaders will share insights across three key areas: technology and innovation, marketing and community building, and the entrepreneur’s journey. The program features voices such as Oscar Gómez (CEO & Founder, IntiCo.AI), Mariela Briceño (CEO, Venprendedoras), Yulimar Trumbo (CEO, Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative), Mary Sol González (President, Hispanic Heritage Chamber of Commerce), Maribel Feliciano (Director, Office of Economic and Small Business Development at Broward County), Stephanie Carvajalino (Co-Founder, The Biz Nation), Maria Villavicencio (Entrepreneur & Community Leader, Poder Collective Fellow), and Joan Marie Godoy (CEO, Radical Partners), with participation from leaders like Manny Cid (Senior Advisor for Economic Opportunity, Miami-Dade County), Carola Reina (Founder, Miami Emprendedores), Jonathan Lopez (Co-Founder, Miami Emprendedores), and moderator John Moreno (Senior Director of Corporate Philanthropy, Year Up United). From scaling startups with technology to expanding influence beyond Miami and balancing growth with personal well-being, MEET 2025 brings together a powerful lineup to inspire, connect, and equip entrepreneurs to take their projects to the next level.One of the highlights at Meet 2025 will be the launch of MIA, the virtual assistant of Miami Emprendedores. “We are the first community in Miami to offer an interactive experience, where technology blends with the entrepreneurial spirit to guide, answer questions, and accompany each participant on their growth journey. Because we want to keep innovating for the benefit of the community,“ added Carola Reina.Meet Miami Entrepreneurs 2025 is the ideal platform for those who want to establish themselves, create partnerships, and feel part of a community that shares mutual support, integrity, and collective evolution.Tickets and more information: https://miamiemprendedores.com/meet-2025/

