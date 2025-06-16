It's Official: CGC Is the Hobby's Fastest-Growing Card Grading Service

Victor Wembanyama rookie card graded CGC 9.5

Over 570,000 cards graded in May, doubling its growth rate over any competitor and confirming it as the fastest-growing card grading company ever.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified Guaranty Company(CGC) is thrilled to announce that it graded a record-breaking 570,000 cards in May 2025 according to third-party grading service tracker GemRate.com. This comes after another record-breaking month in April, when CGC graded more than 341,000 TCGs, sports cards, and non-sports cards. With these milestones, CGC can confidently assert that it is the fastest-growing card grading company in history, with more than double the growth rate of the next competitor.Since the introduction of the luxe black-and-gold CGC Pristine 10 label in 2023, collectors have been chasing cards graded CGC Pristine 10, leading to their appreciation in value on the secondary market. For example, an Alpha Black Lotus graded CGC Pristine 10 sold for a record $3 million in a private sale in April 2024.Meanwhile, CGC-certified sports cards continue to impress in auctions. A Victor Wembanyama rookie card graded CGC 9.5 realized more than $100,000 in a recent Goldin Auction.CGC continues to experience strong growth, with sports cards up 631% year-over-year and TCGs up 146% year- over-year in May. Month-over-month, sports cards grew 474% and TCGs and non-sports cards increased by 26%, reflecting a significant surge in grading activity compared to April.CGC is on track to grade 10 million cards by the end of the year — wow!CGC’s record growth is the result of its focus on being the most collector-friendly option for card grading, which includes offering fast and accurate grading services at affordable prices. To better serve card collectors everywhere, CGC is forging strategic partnerships and expanding its services across the globe, with its global headquarters in the US supported by offices in London, Munich, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and soon Dubai. Look for more announcements and promotions as CGC continues to expand and set record after record.

