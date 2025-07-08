Juan Valdez® Becomes Official Coffee of the LA Rams

LA Rams Partner with Juan Valdez® as Official Coffee

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Green Coffee Company and the Los Angeles Rams announced a multi-year partnership to make the iconic Juan Valdezcoffee, produced by GCC in the USA, the Official Coffee of the Los Angeles Rams. With this exciting partnership, fans attending Rams home games will be able to enjoy Juan Valdez100% premium Colombian coffee—served both hot and as cold brew—throughout the stadium, starting this season.Through this collaboration, which highlights the shared commitment between the Colombian coffee company and GCC to sustainability and innovation, Juan Valdez will expand its presence in the competitive North American market and have the opportunity to connect with a diverse and discerning audience through high-quality coffee and an experience that celebrates Colombian culture.“Premium 100% Colombian coffee is coming to captivate Rams fans. This announcement is an important milestone in our mission to bring the best of Juan Valdez to the North American market, highlighting the brand's commitment to sustainability and innovation”, said Ted Skodol, Chief Revenue Officer of Green Coffee Company, the company supporting the distribution of Juan Valdez roasted coffee and coffee beverages across supermarkets and institutional channels. The executive also said, “through this partnership with the Los Angeles Rams, we are opening a new chapter in the brand's global presence, bringing its authenticity and quality to an even broader audience”.“Being part of a team like the Los Angeles Rams is a powerful example of how far Colombian coffee can go when there is passion, purpose, and global vision behind it. Thanks to our alliance with Green Coffee Company—allowing us to elevate the presence of the more than 550,000 coffee-growing families who cultivate, with dedication and pride, a product of exceptional quality”, commented Sebastian Mejia, General Manager, Juan Valdez North America. He also added that “being present in such an iconic scenario as this, allows us to connect with global consumers, share our culture and continue consolidating Colombia as a reference of coffee excellence at an international level”.As part of this exclusive partnership, a special edition of Juan Valdezx Rams coffee will be created, along with various activations featuring player images and a prominent advertising presence throughout the stadium. Additionally, digital content series “Recreate an Old Photo” and content from Media Day will be developed and shared across the team’s official social media channels.“The Los Angeles Rams and Juan ValdezColombian Coffee are united by a shared commitment to excellence and inspiring communities, making this partnership a natural fit”, said Jennifer Prince, Chief Commercial Officer, Los Angeles Rams.This collaboration creates a strategic platform for bringing the flavor of premium Colombian coffee to the American sports experience.About Juan Valdez CaféJuan Valdezis the only internationally recognized coffee brand that belongs to coffee producers. In 2002, the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia, a non-profit organization representing over 550,000 coffee-growing families, created the Juan Valdezproject for coffee shops and value-added businesses, named after the icon that has represented Colombian coffee worldwide for more than 50 years. In 2021, it was certified as a B Corporation and joined the exclusive group of more than 5,000 companies that not only aspire to be the best in the world but the best for the world. Juan Valdezcoffees are synonymous with high quality, providing coffee growers with a greater value for the quality of their coffee and significant royalty resources from the sale of each cup or product bearing their brand worldwide.About Green Coffee CompanyThe Green Coffee Company is Colombia’s largest coffee producer and leaders in sustainable sourcing. With over 10,000 acres (4k+ hectares) of farmland and more than 11 million coffee trees, we own and operate 45 farms in Colombia, the home of the world's best coffee. From our coffee tree nurseries to our farmland to our mills, regenerative agriculture, innovation and value creation for all stakeholders is baked into everything we do. We pride ourselves on building an environmentally-sustainable and socially-equitable model of coffee production that truly delivers value back to the Colombian farmerAbout Los Angeles RamsThe Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles' original professional sports team and Super Bowl LVI Champions – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered four World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination owned, being developed and operated by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA.

