Michael Star Set to Tun Up This Summer With New Single
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Star’s takeover is underway with the release of his latest, smooth high energy single Tun Up. The young artist has thrilled audiences with musical stylings from as far back as 2014, but this new single comes on the heels of the success of his last Feel Me. With a drum pattern reminiscent of the golden age of dancehall, Star uses his melodious voice to weave an intricate but rhythmic dance anthem. This exciting new party-Esque single is scheduled for release today on all digital music platforms.
The New York-born singing talent is also the son of iconic Jamaican singer Mikey Spice. Growing up in Atlanta, Michael got his start in local plays and talent shows, in which he won the hearts of many through his impressive dance skills and smooth melodious vocals. Being very familiar with music early on in his life, through his father, Michael adapted exceptionally fast and his talent grew rapidly as it was nurtured in the entertainment space in Atlanta. Star would then go on to open for massive acts and performers like Wayne Wonder and Beres Hammond where he truly learned to master stagecraft. Something we can see reflected in the making of this new single which is built for performance and movement.
This dance element to Michael’s music is very essential and relates to his history and experience in the theater, but also his Jamaican heritage. In this way, Star brings something back into the dancehall space that has been lacking and sorely missed for some time; movement. Originally the genre was born from the name of the place Dancehall where, as it implied, people danced. Unfortunately for a long time, the music has been saturated with other types of sounds. But this new single Tun Up by Michael is a return to that philosophy of movement and dance being essential to the Jamaican musical experience. One could also say dancing as a core element in Star’s music is also a reflection of his musical influences which he highlights are icons like Michael Jackson, Bobby Brown, and Chris Brown.
"The inspiration for 'Tun Up' came about when I was going to a party and there weren't enough new sounds that made you wanna have a good time...so I decided to kick in and make some feel-good music. When my fans and music connoisseurs hear 'Tun Up' I want them to feel carefree and give themselves permission to be free at the moment. When you hear 'Tun Up,' I want you to instantly catch a vibe, think of a good time, and worry less. When I created the song, I envisioned myself at a dancehall event where everyone was bustin' a move in a seamless wave of peer dancing."
Michael is a multi-faceted artist and this can be heard in his music, but he also invests in his other passions in his spare time. His theater experience, for instance, has blossomed into a love for film and stage, so much that the young artist now occupies some of his time writing scripts for short films. This dexterity with his different talents translates to a much more calculated, controlled, and masterful use of his musical skills. This latest single Tun Up proves that by being the masterpiece it is, and it’s available everywhere to listen to and download today.
Ronnie Tomlinson
