Handel’s Ice Cream to Open First-Ever Colorado Location in Aurora

First 50 guests receive FREE Ice Cream for a Year at the Grand Opening on September 25th

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , the brand serving ice cream since 1945, arrives in Colorado with its first location at the Southlands shopping center in Aurora. Owned and operated by Benjamin "Ben" Pham, the new store celebrates its grand opening on Thursday, September 25, starting at 12 p.m., with family-friendly festivities. The first 50 guests can win FREE Ice Cream for a Year*.The Aurora shop at 23955 East Plaza Avenue marks a milestone for both Handel’s and owner Ben Pham, who brings a background in software and financial investment. After living in the area for more than a decade, Pham sought to build a meaningful business in his community. His journey with Handel’s began in San Diego, when he joined a long line outside an ice cream parlor and experienced Handel’s for the first time."I was curious, so I joined the line, and that's when I had my first Handel’s experience," said Pham, Owner of Handel’s Southlands. "The ice cream was unbelievably creamy with rich flavors and a great texture. After the first bite, I was sold. I began researching the brand and fell in love with their commitment to quality ingredients, generous portions, and affordability. It's truly a treat that everyone can enjoy."Pham considers the Southlands location a homecoming. He previously worked at a neighboring Pho restaurant, learning the importance of serving others and delivering excellent customer experiences."Southlands holds a very special place in my heart," continued said Pham. "Being able to come full circle and now serve the community with Handel's feels incredibly meaningful to me."This Colorado debut adds to a record-breaking year for Handel’s. The brand launched new locations across the country, now operating more than 160 stores across 17 states. Along the way, Handel’s earned national recognition for rapid growth and industry leadership, including Franchise Times’ Top 400 and Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers.As Handel’s continues to expand nationwide, the Aurora location brings the same high-quality ice cream experience to the Southlands community. The 2,500-square-foot location sits in the heart of the Southlands shopping center, next to the AMC Theater and overlooking a splash pad and town square.The Scoop Shop opens daily from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Guests can enjoy classic and seasonal flavors, along with limited-time specialties. Each Handel’s rotates 48 fun-filled flavors every month.Pham commits to the local community by providing employment opportunities for high school students, hosting fundraisers for local sports teams, organizing spirit nights, and showing appreciation to frontline workers with free ice cream.For more information about Handel’s Southlands, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/southlands or follow them on Facebook at Handel's Southlands and Instagram at @handels_southlands.*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream daily since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel's began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand with over 160 locations nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s is ranked in Franchise Times’ Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its “Fast & Serious,” a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand was also ranked on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel’s, was named one of the top 25 industry executives, an honor recognizing exceptional leadership and innovation in foodservice. Handel’s is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 160 locations across 15 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise

