Scrut Automation Garners 199 G2 Badges in Fall 2025 Report, Reinforcing Its Leadership in Compliance and Risk Management

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scrut Automation , a leading Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) platform, today announced it has received 199 badges in the G2 Fall 2025 Report across key categories including Security Compliance, Cloud Compliance, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), IT Risk Management, Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), among others.“Organizations are moving away from treating compliance, risk, and security as isolated checkboxes. Instead, they’re embracing unified platforms that deliver continuous compliance, real-time risk insights, and intelligent automation,” said Aayush Ghosh Choudhury, Co-founder and CEO of Scrut Automation. “Scrut is purpose-built to eliminate compliance debt and embed a risk-first approach into security programs; driving secure, scalable growth with minimal operational drag. This recognition affirms the market’s validation of our approach.”Scrut prioritizes product innovation that reduces compliance burden by automating assessments, centralizing evidence, and enabling faster, more actionable risk visibility. This evolution is echoed through G2’s real-time feedback and from customers.“Setup was fast, automated tests flagged issues early, controls were seamlessly mapped, and the centralized audit system made the entire process effortless,” said Siyavash G. Nia, CISO at ShyftLabs.Some key areas of achievement include:-10 Momentum Leader Badges: reflecting steady growth and sustained market confidence.-9 Leader Badges: validating trust in core domains such as Cloud Compliance, Security Compliance, and GRC.-21 Regional Leader Badges: showing global reach and relevance, across all key categories.-69 High Performer Badges: representing Scrut’s consistent performance across enterprise size, region, and category.Additional accolades such as Best Relationship, Best Usability, Best Results, and Users Most Likely to Recommend, emphasize both product quality and customer experience.With continuous compliance and contextual intelligence embedded in GRC, Scrut continues to innovate, helping businesses move beyond checklists and enforce a risk-first approach to security and compliance.

